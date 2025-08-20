

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The United States Department of Homeland Security has added steel, copper, lithium, caustic soda, and red dates as high-priority sectors for enforcement under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act which restricts Chinese goods made with forced labor from entering the United States.



'America has a moral, economic, and national security duty to eradicate threats that endanger our nation's prosperity, including unfair trade practices that disadvantage the American people and stifle our economic growth. The Trump administration is taking action,' Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. 'The use of slave labor is repulsive and we will hold Chinese companies accountable for abuses and eliminate threats its forced labor practices pose to our prosperity.'



DHS serves as the chair of the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force, and each year updates the UFLPA's Strategy to Prevent the Importation of Goods Mined, Produced, or Manufactured with Forced Labor in China.



This year, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has stopped more than 16,700 shipments valued at almost $3.7 billion for further examination under the UFLPA. Of these, more than 10,000 shipments valuing almost $900 million have been denied entry, keeping these suspected illicit goods out of U.S. markets.



