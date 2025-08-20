

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has issued a declaration that allows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to issue Emergency Use Authorizations for animal drugs to treat or prevent infestations caused by the New World Screwworm, or NWS. This declaration applies only to drugs for animals.



NWS infests warm-blooded animals, including livestock, pets, wildlife, and, in rare cases, humans, causing severe tissue damage and sometimes death. The risk to human health in the United States remains very low, but the potential future threat to animal populations and the food supply chain requires proactive action. Although eradicated from North America and Central America decades ago, NWS has progressed north since 2022 and is now approaching the U.S. border with Mexico. This parasite poses an emerging threat to livestock and food security, with potential impacts on both national security and animal health, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said.



'Today we are taking decisive action to safeguard the nation's food supply from this emerging threat,' said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. 'This authorization equips FDA to act quickly, limit the spread of New World Screwworm, and protect America's livestock.'



Currently, there are no FDA-approved drugs for NWS in the United States. The FDA through an EUA can authorize the flexible, faster use of certain animal drug products that may be approved for other purposes, or available in other countries, but not formally approved for NWS in the U.S. This ensures veterinarians, farmers, and animal health officials have timely access to the tools they need to protect pets, livestock, and the nation's food supply.



