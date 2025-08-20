

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) reported that its third quarter net income increased to $518.5 million from $392.2 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.04 compared to $0.79. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $2.05 from $1.58. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.95, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Third quarter revenue increased to $2.88 billion from $2.31 billion, last year.



For the fourth quarter, the company forecasts revenue of $3.0 billion, with a forecast range of plus/minus $100 million. The company projects reported EPS to be $1.53, with a forecast range of plus/minus $0.10, and adjusted EPS to be $2.22, with a forecast range of plus/minus $0.10.



