Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its new release of August 7, 2024, it has completed the exercise of its option to acquire an initial 75% interest in the Government Gulch portion of the Ranger-Page Project located in Shoshone County, Idaho, USA





Figure 1: Location of the Ranger-Page Project in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/Ranger-Page_Silver-Valley.jpg

Pursuant to the Government Gulch Option and Joint Venture Agreement (the "Government Gulch Agreement") dated July 20, 2021, and as amended by agreements dated July 20, 2022, May 22, 2024, and August 7, 2025, to exercise its option to acquire a 75% interest in the Government Gulch property under the Government Gulch Agreement (the "First Option"), Silver Dollar paid the optionor US$250,000 and incurred more than US$1,210,000 in exploration expenditures on the property.

Silver Dollar has the option to acquire the remaining 25% interest in the Government Gulch property (the "Second Option") through good faith negotiations with the optionor. In the event the optionor and the Company cannot agree on a purchase price for the Second Option, the Company can elect the purchase price of the Second Option to be: (a) US$2,250,000, (b) US$1,000,000 and issue US$1,250,000 of Silver Dollar's shares valued at the 20-day volume-weighted average price ("VWAP"), or (c) if the optionor so requests, US$2,250,000 of Silver Dollar's shares valued at the 20-day VWAP.

If Silver Dollar does not exercise the Second Option on or before December 31, 2025, a joint venture will be formed among the parties and Silver Dollar will serve as operator. The Government Gulch Agreement includes dilution provisions where if a joint venture participant contributes less than its proportionate share of expenses, that participant's interest will be diluted. If a joint venture participant's interest is diluted to less than 10%, the other party will automatically acquire the diluted participant's interest and it will grant a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Government Gulch property. Silver Dollar has the right to purchase half of such royalty (1.0% of net smelter returns) for US$1,000,000.

If Silver Dollar exercises its option under the Government Gulch Agreement, as described above, it will grant Silver Valley Metals Corp. a royalty equal to 0.5% of net smelter returns from the Government Gulch property.





Figure 2: Ranger-Page claim groups, underground mine workings, and new target areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/Ranger-Page_Claims-Targets-082025.jpg

About the Ranger-Page Project

Located in a world-class silver district, the Ranger-Page land package covers six historic mines and is ideally situated near Interstate 90 with year-round access to power, water, local infrastructure and a workforce in the Silver Valley skilled in exploration and mining. The primary target areas are up and down plunge from historic underground mining, along strike where ground induced polarization (IP) surveys have identified anomalies, and where surface trenching identified near surface mineralization. Additional exploration targets have also been identified away from historic mine infrastructure, using soil geochemical data, mapping, and ground IP survey data.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on two of North America's premier mining regions: Idaho's prolific Silver Valley and the Durango-Zacatecas silver-gold belt. Our portfolio includes the advanced-stage Ranger-Page and La Joya projects, as well as the early-stage Nora project. The Company's financial backers include renowned mining investor Eric Sprott, our largest shareholder. Silver Dollar's management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, you can visit our website at silverdollarresources.com, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at x.com/SilverDollarRes.

Forward-Looking Statements:

