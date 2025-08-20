Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its first sale in the U.S. market: a pilot order for three 209kWh Secure Energy Storage Systems (627 kWh total), valued at over C$290,000. The units will be deployed in the construction sector through our distribution partner, GGVentures of the Carolinas, LLC ("GGV").

The systems are expected to arrive on-site within 10 days for initial testing, marking a critical step toward a potential broader deployment in 2025, pending successful evaluation. This pilot project opens the door to expanded product adoption and broader market penetration in the coming year.

Energy Plug is actively ramping up its sales efforts and is in discussions to expand into European and Latin American markets. As global governments integrate large-scale battery storage into their energy transition strategies, the Company is well-positioned to meet demand with scalable solutions, custom engineering, and long-term system support.

The rapid growth of AI data centers and quantum computing infrastructure is driving unprecedented demand for high-density, uninterrupted power solutions. These technologies require stable and secure energy supply, often in locations where grid reliability is not guaranteed. Energy Plug's modular battery systems are ideally suited to meet these emerging needs, offering scalable, clean energy storage with the reliability and flexibility required to support next generation computing environments.

"Our entry into the U.S. market unlocks significant growth opportunities-particularly within the oil and gas sector-for our Secure Energy Storage System. It also marks the establishment of our first active distribution and deployment channel in the United States. Beyond traditional markets, we are seeing rapidly increasing interest from cybersecurity firms, defense contractors, AI data centers, and other mission-critical infrastructure sectors that demand reliable, high-performance energy solutions. The Company has been actively engaged in high-level meetings and leading industry trade shows, where we've showcased both our current energy solutions and our customizable offerings-including the ongoing development of an innovative quantum-integrated system tailored to meet the evolving demands of secure and high-performance infrastructure. Supported by a network of strategic partners, Energy Plug is uniquely positioned to deliver scalable, resilient, and future-ready energy systems for next-generation applications," stated Paul Dickson, CEO, Energy Plug.

GGVentures of the Carolinas brings deep, hands-on operational expertise to the partnership. The firm has led every phase in the lifecycle of large-scale capital projects-including planning, engineering, construction, operations, and decommissioning-with a track record totaling over $5 billion USD in global energy and infrastructure project value.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is a leader in secure and resilient energy storage solutions, advancing next-generation battery technologies for residential, commercial, and utility applications. The Company is committed to enhancing grid stability, cybersecurity, and sustainable energy adoption, working in collaboration with leading technology firms, government agencies, and Indigenous communities. For more information, visit https://energyplug.com.

