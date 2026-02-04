Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") today announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Malahat Energy Systems Inc. ("Malahat") and Ontario Tech University ("Ontario Tech") to establish a collaborative framework for the research, development, and validation of hybrid nuclear energy architectures. As a developer and integrator of advanced battery energy storage systems (BESS) and resilient power solutions, AEGIS is well-positioned to lead integration efforts, combining Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Micro Modular Reactors (MMRs) from established providers with AEGIS's proprietary BESS hardware, cyber-secure energy management controls, and related technologies (the "Collaboration").

This strategic initiative leverages AEGIS's expertise in deploying rugged, secure energy systems alongside Malahat's applied engineering strengths and Ontario Tech's renowned nuclear research capabilities. By tackling integration hurdles, the Collaboration aims to unlock new opportunities for SMR adoption in high-growth sectors, enhancing AEGIS's competitive edge in resilient energy solutions.

Why This Matters

SMRs and MMRs are gaining momentum as scalable sources of reliable, low-carbon baseload power, with global markets projected to expand significantly amid rising demand for clean energy and energy security. Mission-critical facilities, including data centres, industrial operations, ports, remote communities, and defence infrastructure, require power systems that deliver rapid load response, superior power quality, resilience against disruptions, and strong cybersecurity protections.

Hybrid nuclear energy systems provide an innovative pathway forward, merging consistent nuclear output with agile BESS and intelligent controls to create dispatchable, high-performance solutions. This could broaden SMR applications in strategic markets, supporting AEGIS's growth trajectory in defence, infrastructure, and industrial segments while aligning with net-zero transitions and government priorities for advanced energy technologies.

Scope of Collaboration

The MOU outlines a phased approach that includes:

Modelling of SMR/MMR electrical characteristics and system dynamics;

Design and evaluation of hybrid SMR/MMR-BESS configurations for microgrid and infrastructure applications;

Development of cyber-secure energy management systems (EMS) suitable for nuclear-integrated environments;

Integrated simulations incorporating digital twins and optimization techniques;

Progression to hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing and controller validation; and

Identification of potential demonstration opportunities and external funding sources, subject to separate agreements.

Marine and Port Infrastructure Applications

Hybrid nuclear energy systems may offer significant advantages in marine and port settings, where peak loads, limited grid redundancy, extreme weather, and requirements for continuous operations present ongoing challenges. Potential contexts include cold-climate northern ports and industrial marine facilities needing resilient, dispatchable power. Illustrative references, such as environments similar to the Port of Churchill, are provided for context only and do not indicate any current project, engagement, site selection, or deployment.

Defence Sector Applications

The hybrid nuclear energy approach is particularly relevant for defence and security infrastructure, where energy independence, rapid adaptability, cyber-resilience, and performance in remote or austere conditions are essential. Potential applications include northern military installations, forward operating bases, and Arctic operations requiring secure, low-signature power to support mission readiness and reduce supply chain vulnerabilities. Such examples align with Canadian priorities in defence and northern resilience but are illustrative only and do not imply any specific project, engagement, site selection, or deployment.

Technical Leadership

The Collaboration draws on complementary expertise:

Dr. Ramtin Rasoulinezhad, PhD, Director of Innovation and Technology of AEGIS and Director on the Board of Malahat, brings applied experience in power systems, microgrids, hybrid architectures, and deployment.

Dr. Kirk Atkinson, PhD, Ontario Tech University, Director of the Centre for Small Modular Reactors, contributes recognized leadership in SMR engineering, fuel systems, and integration, supported by recent federal-funded research on nuclear safety and sustainability.

Dr. Hossam Gaber, PhD, Ontario Tech University, provides expertise in hybrid energy systems, smart grids, and control methodologies.

Dr. Khalil El-Khatib, PhD, Ontario Tech University, offers specialized knowledge in cyber-security and resilient system design.

"This collaboration is about unlocking nuclear power for applications where it has historically been impractical," said Dr. Ramtin Rasoulinezhad, PhD, Director of Innovation and Technology of AEGIS. "By integrating SMRs and MMRs with AEGIS's advanced battery systems and secure controls, we are creating a new class of dispatchable, mission-ready energy infrastructure. This collaboration strengthens our technology moat and positions AEGIS to capture outsized value as governments and industry invest in resilient, sovereign energy solutions."

Governance, Funding and Intellectual Property

The MOU does not impose financial obligations on any party. Grant applications are actively underway to support priority research, validation, and potential patent-generating activities, with any resulting funding subject to separate agreements and all required institutional approvals.

Background intellectual property, including existing patents, patent applications, proprietary technologies, and know-how, will remain the exclusive property of the respective owners.

Foreground intellectual property arising from the Collaboration, including inventions, patents, and related developments will belong to the industrial partner, Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp., or a designated affiliate or subsidiary, subject to applicable institutional policies, sponsor requirements, and definitive project agreements.

The parties have established a joint technical coordination group and are advancing initial work plans, milestones, and deliverables through separate statements of work and ancillary agreements.

Learn more at www.homelandnuclearenergy.com.

About Ontario Tech University

Ontario Tech University is a leading public research institution with strengths in nuclear engineering, energy systems, cyber security, and applied technology - home to Canada's only fully accredited undergraduate nuclear engineering program and the Centre for Small Modular Reactors. For more information visit https://ontariotechu.ca/.

About Malahat Energy Systems Inc.

MES, an Indigenous-led enterprise affiliated with the Malahat Nation, will play a central role in system development, manufacturing, and Indigenous participation across defence and clean energy. For more information, visit https://malahatbattery.com.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) develops and integrates advanced battery energy storage systems for defence, critical infrastructure, industrial, and AI data centre applications. Through strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities and global technology leaders, Aegis delivers rugged, intelligent, and secure energy systems designed for the next generation of mission-critical operations. Visit https://aegiscriticalenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

