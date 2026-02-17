Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing services agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 9, 2026 with Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTB Capital"), an Ontario-based marketing firm specializing in investor awareness and digital community engagement.

Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, OTB Capital will provide digital marketing and investor awareness services, including, among other things, strategic planning, social media and community engagement, distribution of Company-approved materials, introduction of Company updates to new audiences, and featuring the Company in influencer-based content and highlight/Q&A videos (collectively, the "Services"), on such platforms as Reddit, Discord, Stocktwits, Yahoo Finance conversations, X (Twitter), Telegram and YouTube. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement.

The initial term of the Agreement with OTB Capital shall commence on February 17, 2026 and end on August 9, 2026 (the "Initial Term"), unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms. In consideration for the Services, the Company has agreed to pay OTB Capital a total cash fee of US$250,000, payable as follows: (i) US$125,000 on the effective date of the Agreement; and (ii) US$125,000 on the four-month anniversary of the effective date.

In addition, the Company has granted OTB Capital options to purchase up to 425,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options"). The Options shall be exercisable at a price equal to the higher of (a) the closing market price on the grant date and (b) the closing market price on the trading day immediately prior to the grant date, and shall expire one year from the date of issuance. The Options will vest in four equal tranches of 106,250 Options on May 9, 2026, August 9, 2026, November 9, 2026, and February 9, 2027, respectively, provided OTB Capital continues to provide services under the Agreement on each applicable vesting date. The Options remain subject to the Company's stock option plan, the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and applicable securities laws.

OTB Capital's address is 2202 Green Orchard Place, Oakville, ON, L6H 4V4 (phone: (289) 259-4455, email: jason@outsidethebox.capital). As of the date of the Agreement, to the Company's knowledge, the directors and officers of OTB Capital did not own any Common Shares or other securities of the Company, although it may acquire securities during the Initial Term. OTB Capital and its principals act at arm's length to the Company.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) develops and integrates advanced battery energy storage systems for defence, critical infrastructure, industrial, and AI data centre applications. Through strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities and global technology leaders, Aegis delivers rugged, intelligent, and secure energy systems designed for the next generation of mission-critical operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284113

Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.