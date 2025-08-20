

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dayforce, Inc. (DAY) said it is engaged in advanced discussions with Thoma Bravo regarding a potential acquisition of Dayforce by Thoma Bravo for $70 per share. Dayforce said it does not intend to make additional comments or provide an update on this matter unless and until they determine that disclosure is required or otherwise appropriate.



Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software-focused investors in the world and has approximately $184 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025.



