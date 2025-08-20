Research demonstrates how predictive impact scoring can forecast ad effectiveness and support improved brand performance at scale

Vidmob, The Creative Data Company, in collaboration with MMA Global, and featuring participation from Kellanova, today released findings from a first-of-its-kind study exploring how AI-powered predictive impact scoring can improve creative performance in digital advertising. The research found that predictive impact scoring can forecast 3-second view-through rates (VTR) with 83% accuracy, improve performance by 2.16x, and contribute to an 11% increase in Profit ROI for scored assets-highlighting the link between creative quality and business outcomes.

Conducted between March 2024 and March 2025, the study analyzed more than 443 creative assets across Meta platforms in the U.S. using Vidmob's Aperture technology. Assets from Kellanova brands-including Rice Krispies Treats, Pringles, Cheez-It, and Pop-Tarts-were evaluated to identify key creative drivers and build predictive models designed to improve future ad effectiveness.

The analysis surfaced 19 enterprise-wide and 11 category-specific scoring criteria based on platform best practices and brand-specific creative elements. Each asset was scored against these criteria, with 3-second VTR serving as the primary performance benchmark.

Predictive impact scores enabled the identification of high-performing assets and underperforming creatives in near real-time, allowing teams to make data-driven adjustments that minimized wasted media spend and improved campaign efficiency. The analysis also highlighted which creative decisions had the greatest impact on performance-insights that can inform future briefing, production, and optimization strategies.

"Creative is one of our most powerful levers for growth," said Charisse Hughes, SVP, Chief Growth Officer at Kellanova. "Predictive impact scores are like creative fingerprints unique to our brand, actionable and incredibly powerful for driving both brand distinctiveness and performance. At scale, these go beyond growth and drive transformation and with AI we can do this with increased speed and accuracy."

Nicole Vinson, VP, Digital, Media and Omni-Shopper Experience at Kellanova, added: "By identifying the specific creative elements that drive performance-like consumption cues for salty snacks or indulgence visuals for sweet treats-we're able to refine our briefs, optimize media investment in real time, and ensure each asset is built for effectiveness. This has changed how we brief, evaluate, and scale creative across teams."

Category-level insights revealed that salty snack ads featuring consumption moments and social interaction consistently outperformed others, while sweet snack ads drove better results when emphasizing indulgence and vivid product visuals. These findings helped refine creative briefs and inform media strategy based on brand-specific needs.

"This study illustrates how predictive models can be applied to creative assets at scale," said Alex Collmer, Founder and CEO of Vidmob. "By analyzing over 20,000 creative decisions in a matter of hours, we're helping marketers unlock meaningful insights that improve performance, streamline production, and enable more strategic investments in creative."

The full study findings and implementation recommendations are available in the new report Setting the Standard: Kellanova's Data-Led Creative Transformation: https://vidblog.vidmob.com/vidmob-resources/kellanova-unlocks-predictive-impact-scores

About Vidmob

Vidmob is The Creative Data Company. Its scoring software and analytics have become an essential ingredient in the creative and media decisions of the world's largest marketers and agencies, as they drive business results through improved creative effectiveness. As the industry leader in creative data, Vidmob's influence lies in its partnerships and integrations across the digital ad ecosystem, its dozens of proprietary models, and in the most robust design and AI human-reinforcement of its kind.

A portion of every dollar Vidmob receives is used to fund pro bono creative services for non-profits through its 501(c)(3) Vidmob Gives. The company has received over $200 million in venture funding, backed by industry leaders like Adobe, and has received numerous awards including Digiday's Most Innovative Technology Award, IMA's Platform of the Year, and Ad Age's Best places to Work. Learn more about Vidmob at www.vidmob.com and Vidmob Gives at www.vidmob.com/vidmob-gives

About Kellanova:

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats, RXBAR, Eggo, MorningStar Farms, Special K, Coco Pops, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2024 were approximately $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

