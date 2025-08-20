

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's unemployment rate increased for the first time in five months in July, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The registered jobless rate rose to 4.0 percent in July from 3.8 percent in June.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 5.8 percent.



There were 73,183 registered unemployed people in July, compared to 70,036 in June.



During July, the total number of employed persons was 1.77 million, an increase of 1.1 percent compared to the previous month.



The number of persons in employment in trade and crafts and freelancing increased by 1.8 percent compared to June, the agency said.



