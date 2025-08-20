

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sixty-four percent of Americans believe racism against Black people is widespread in the U.S., according to the results of a recent Gallup POll survey. This figure ties with the previous reading, in 2021, as the highest recorded in Gallup's periodic measurements since 2008.



Non-Hispanic Black adults continue to be the most likely to say such racism is prevalent in the country, with 83 percent expressing this view.



These findings are based on a Gallup survey, conducted during June 2-26.



When Gallup first asked this question in 2008, 56 percent of U.S. adults thought racism was widespread. However, by the following year, at the start of Barack Obama's presidency, it had dipped to 51 percent. The next reading, 60 percent in 2015, came after several high-profile killings of Black people by White police officers. It has since remained above that level.



Conversely, Americans' belief that racism against White people is widespread is the lowest of five readings since 2008. The 29 percent of U.S. adults who now hold this belief is significantly lower than the previous reading, 41 percent in 2016.



When asked if Black people in their community are treated less fairly than White people in various situations, 57 percent of U.S. adults say Black people are treated less fairly in dealings with the police, such as during traffic incidents. That's far greater than the percentage who say Black people are treated unfairly when engaging in any of the other five activities measured, including when receiving healthcare (38 percent); when shopping at downtown stores or shopping malls (36 percent); while at work (34 percent); when in restaurants, bars or entertainment venues (32 percent); and when in neighborhood shops (30 percent).



Still, these perceptions of bias against Black Americans have been steadily rising since about 2016 and have now reached record or near-record highs, the survey has found.



