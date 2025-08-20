

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has launched an oversight initiative to ensure that enrollees in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, or have a satisfactory immigration status.



The Department of Health and Human Services said CMS will begin providing states with monthly enrollment reports identifying individuals whose citizenship or immigration status could not be confirmed through federal databases, including the Department of Homeland Security's Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program.



States are responsible for reviewing cases, verifying the citizenship or immigration status of identified individuals, requesting additional documentation if needed, and taking appropriate actions when necessary, including adjusting coverage or enforcing non-citizen eligibility rules. CMS on Tuesday sent the first set of reports to states, with all states receiving a report over the course of a month.



'We expect states to take quick action and will monitor progress on a monthly basis,' said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. 'We are tightening oversight of enrollment to safeguard taxpayer dollars and guarantee that these vital programs serve only those who are truly eligible under the law.'.



'Every dollar misspent is a dollar taken away from an eligible, vulnerable individual in need of Medicaid and CHIP,' said CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. 'This action underscores our unwavering commitment to program integrity, safeguarding taxpayer dollars, and ensuring benefits are strictly reserved for those eligible under the law.'



HHS said individuals without satisfactory immigration status may only receive limited services in certain circumstances.



