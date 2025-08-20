The OLB Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results: Significant Reduction in Net Loss, Elimination of Debt, and Continued Strategic Initiatives

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) ("OLB" and the "Company"), a diversified fintech company and provider of payment processing and digital commerce solutions, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Company Management noted meaningful year-over-year reductions in net loss, material strengthening of the Company's balance sheet through debt-to-equity conversions, and continued progress on strategic initiatives including the expansion of Moola Cloud and preparation for the Company's planned spin-off of its wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Net Loss Improved : Net loss decreased to $3.21 million , an improvement of $1.84 million compared to $5.05 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Significant Operating Expense Reductions : Processing and servicing costs decreased by $1.95 million (34%) , General and administrative expenses decreased by $991,000 (50%) , Professional fees decreased by $801,000 (66%) , and Depreciation and amortization declined due to asset dispositions and full amortization of prior intangibles.

Strengthened Balance Sheet: As of June 30, 2025, the Company had fully converted all outstanding notes, loans, and related-party debt into common equity, reducing related liabilities to zero and eliminating future interest expense.

Business and Operational Highlights

Moola Cloud Expansion

Serves a network of 31,600+ bodega and convenience stores nation wide.

Execution of a growth strategy focused on: Launch of an integrated POS platform for payments, product sales, and reload services, Expanded digital product offerings, including eSIM activations, mobile recharges, and wallet reload services, Targeting underbanked communities with financial access solutions, Vendor optimization initiatives, including transitioning to higher-margin suppliers and elimination of low-margin products.



Strategic Spin-Off of DMINT, Inc.

The Company continues preparation for the planned separation of its Bitcoin mining subsidiary, DMINT, Inc. ("DMINT"), into a standalone publicly traded entity.

The completion of the spin-off is subject to the effectiveness of DMINT's Form S-1 Registration Statement with the SEC and the approval of DMINT's shares for listing by Nasdaq.

Following the separation, OLB will no longer be responsible for funding DMINT's operations, allowing each entity to pursue independent growth strategies and capital markets access.

Management and Shareholder Alignment

Converting loans, accrued compensation, and related-party obligations into equity results in management holding equity alongside shareholders.

Management's commitment to sustaining OLB's operational and strategic initiatives.

Nasdaq Listing Status

As of the filing date, OLB's common stock continues to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market with no listed deficiencies or delisting notices.

Management Commentary

Ronny Yakov, Chief Executive Officer of OLB, stated:

"The first half of 2025 reflects our deliberate strategy of reducing legacy expenses, restructuring our balance sheet, and positioning OLB for sustainable growth. The complete elimination of debt and related obligations, alongside measurable reductions in operating expenses, provide us with a strengthened foundation going forward.

Moola Cloud is on track to leverage its extensive merchant network and product innovations to access underserved markets and create durable value. At the same time, we are advancing our planned DMINT spin-off, which, if consummated, would allow both OLB and DMINT to pursue specialized strategies with appropriate capital structures.

We remain highly focused on prudent execution, protecting our Nasdaq listing, and creating long-term shareholder value."

Ending June 30, 2025. Investors can access the complete Second Quarter Report on Form 10-Q at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001314196/000121390025078562/ea0253451-10q_olbgroup.htm

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit https://www.olb.com

About DMint, Inc.

DMint, Inc. is building a large-scale bitcoin mining operation in the United States with a focus on achieving one of the lowest energy cost profiles in the industry. The Company is expanding its footprint by increasing mining hash rate and infrastructure capacity to drive operating efficiency and scale.

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) is a diversified fintech company that provides integrated payment processing, merchant services, and digital commerce solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. By combining proprietary technologies with strategic vendor relationships, OLB delivers omnichannel solutions to underserved merchants while expanding into digital asset and next-generation POS platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed spinoff of DMint described herein and are characterized by future or conditional words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including the risk that the licensee understands and complies with various banking laws and regulations that may impact the licensee's ability to process transactions. For example, federal money laundering statutes and Bank Secrecy Act regulations discourage financial institutions from working with operators of certain industries - particularly industries with heightened cash reporting obligations and restrictions - as a result of which, banks may refuse to process certain payments and/or require onerous reporting obligations by payment processors to avoid compliance risk. These and other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of the latest information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws

