Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on August 19, 2025, it has received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"). Flora is now in compliance with all applicable listing standards and will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq.

As previously announced, on February 25, 2025 Nasdaq notified the Company that it was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement of $1.00 per common share for 30 consecutive business days. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), Nasdaq provided the Company with a 180-calendar day compliance period following the date of such notice to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. To regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, the Company's common shares were required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. From August 4, 2025 through August 15, a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the closing bid price of the Company's common shares was greater than $1.00 per share. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and the matter has been closed.

Investor Relations:

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined by U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect Flora's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: continued compliance with applicable listing standards and the Company's continued listing on Nasdaq. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various and risks and uncertainties, including those described under section entitled "Risk Factors" in Flora's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 24, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Flora's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov /edgar . Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Flora's filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect Flora's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Flora disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available to Flora (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263158

SOURCE: Flora Growth Corp.