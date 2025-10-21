Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (the "Company"), which is set to rebrand as ZeroStack, and is the first public company to offer exposure to Decentralized AI through the accumulation of $0G, the native cryptocurrency of the distributed AI infrastructure project 0G ("0G"), today announced the purchase of 880,025 $0G at an average price of $2.27. The purchase represents the Company's second acquisition of $0G since its most recent $401 million fundraising and strategic shift to build the world's first publicly listed 0G treasury.

Below is a summary of the Company's current $0G position and key per-share metrics as of October 21, 2025:

Total $0G held: 123,418,360 tokens

Total $0G equivalents held (1) (USD): Approximately $231 million (2)

(USD): Approximately $231 million Partially adjusted total common shares outstanding (3) : 9,940,399 shares

: 9,940,399 shares $0G per share ("ZGPS") (4) : 12.42

: 12.42 ZGPS (USD)(5): $23.22

All newly purchased $0G are expected to be held long-term and staked to generate native yield.

"Total 0G equivalents held" refers 0G tokens for which the Company has a contractual right to obtain, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Based on a 0G value of US$1.87 per token (the "0G Value"), which was the closing price of 0g on Binance on October 20, 2025. The "partially adjusted total common shares outstanding" figure reflects the issued and outstanding shares as of today and (i) includes common shares issuable upon exercise of pre-funded warrants and warrants and (ii) excludes common shares issuable upon conversion of convertible notes (the "Note Shares"), in each case, pursuant to the transactions announced September 19, 2025. Including all Note Shares, the adjusted total common shares outstanding would be approximately 15,125,761. Calculated as Total 0G held divided by partially adjusted total common shares outstanding. Calculated as Total 0G held multiplied by the 0G Value and divided by partially adjusted total common shares outstanding. ZGPS will fully reflect the issuance of the Note Shares in future updates if and as issued, alongside the deployment of the remaining cash proceeds from the transactions announced September 19, 2025 into additional 0G purchases.

"This second $0G purchase represents an important milestone in the Company's mission to become the go-to public vehicle for Decentralized AI exposure," said Daniel Reis-Faria, incoming CEO of the Company. "It also marks the beginning of a long journey where we intend to push the limits of 0G adoption and fuel the success of Decentralized AI."

The Company's evolving treasury strategy aligns with its broader vision of bridging traditional investors to the Decentralized AI economy by creating a regulated, transparent, and accessible pathway to $0G, the native token of the 0G Network. The 0G Network is the one of the largest AI-first blockchain that is infinitely scalable and designed to power the future of distributed AI.

About Flora Growth Corp.:

Flora Growth Corp., which is set to be rebranded as ZeroStack, is the first and largest decentralized AI treasury company that is investing in the future of AI infrastructure through strategic ownership in 0G, an AI infrastructure company that has created an open and decentralized AI network fueled by the $0G token. The Company is a global pharmaceutical distributor through its wholly owned subsidiary Phatebo GmbH. For more information, visit https://zerostack.ai/

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) fluctuations in the market price of 0G and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of 0G below the value at which the Company's 0G are carried on its balance sheet; (ii) volatility in our share price, including due to future issuances of common shares and securities convertible into common shares; (iii) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (iv) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (v) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment including changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations; (vi) changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company's 0G holdings; (vii) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (ix) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and (x) other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports and/or registration statements we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized, or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

