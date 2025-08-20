Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, today welcomes the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) decision to forward a psilocybin rescheduling petition to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for medical and scientific review. This marks the first time the DEA has advanced such a petition for psilocybin's rescheduling from Schedule I to Schedule II.

The petition highlights compelling clinical evidence demonstrating psilocybin's potential to provide immediate, substantial, and sustained relief for individuals suffering from debilitating anxiety, depression, and PTSD (conditions that tragically contribute to high rates of suicide, particularly among veterans and those facing terminal illnesses).

"We are thrilled to see HHS taking this critical action to evaluate the medical and scientific merits of rescheduling psilocybin," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "This review represents a pivotal moment in recognizing the therapeutic potential of natural psychedelics, and we are hopeful that it will lead to a reversal of psilocybin's outdated Schedule I classification. Such a change would not only expand access to life-saving treatments under medical supervision but also pave the way for responsible innovation in the psychedelic sector. At Red Light Holland, we are committed to advancing this field through rigorous, compliant research and development and we remain vocal advocates for people's right to try psilocybin, especially for Veterans and first emergency responders."

The review follows years of legal advocacy by Dr. Sunil Aggarwal and represents a critical step toward recognizing psilocybin's therapeutic potential. Schedule I classification currently designates substances as having "no accepted medical use," while Schedule II acknowledges accepted medical applications under strict regulation.

If rescheduled to Schedule II, psilocybin would gain federal recognition of its medical value, creating clearer pathways for:

Compassionate Use Programs : Physicians could request investigational psilocybin for seriously ill patients and those suffering from PTSD through FDA expanded access provisions

: Physicians could request investigational psilocybin for seriously ill patients and those suffering from PTSD through FDA expanded access provisions Research Development : Enhanced ability for companies to conduct clinical trials and develop FDA-approved formulations

: Enhanced ability for companies to conduct clinical trials and develop FDA-approved formulations Future FDA Approvals: Recognition of medical potential that could facilitate eventual prescription access if specific formulations gain FDA approval

Red Light Holland continues advancing psychedelic research through its partnership with Irvine Labs Inc., an FDA-compliant, DEA-registered California laboratory. The Company has successfully completed the importation of natural psilocybin truffles from its Netherlands facility to the U.S. and as announced earlier this week, August 18, 2025, Red Light Holland received initial third-party testing results confirming psilocybin potency and process validation for potential medical grade manufacturing applications. These results validate that the Company's naturally psilocybin truffles grown in the company's facility in the Netherlands are compatible with the manufacturing processes being developed by Irvine Labs for potential medical grade applications.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland Corp. is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands.

