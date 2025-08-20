

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) -



Target Corp. (TGT) revealed a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $935 million, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $1.192 billion, or $2.57 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $25.211 billion from $25.452 billion last year.



Target Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $935 Mln. vs. $1.192 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.05 vs. $2.57 last year. -Revenue: $25.211 Bln vs. $25.452 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.00 to $9.00



