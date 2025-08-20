

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate held steady in July, the latest figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 5.9 percent in July, the same as in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 5.8 percent.



The number of unemployed people decreased to 18,613 from 18,755 in the previous month.



The number of registered job seekers residing in Luxembourg and registered with ADEM stood at 18,396 in July, an increase of 2.8 percent compared to a year ago.



During July, employers reported 3,328 job vacancies to ADEM, which corresponds to a decrease of 4.1 percent compared to July 2024.



