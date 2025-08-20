Exclusive Networks USA: Exclusive Networks North America Strengthens its Services Business, Adding Justin Crotty as VP of Services and GM of Cloudrise

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Exclusive Networks, a global leader in cybersecurity, announces it has added renowned IT veteran Justin Crotty to strengthen the organization's services business in the channel. Exclusive Networks spearheaded this expansion of services with the full acquisition of Cloudrise in late 2024, part of an overall strategy to enhance this cybersecurity orchestrator's value proposition in North America. Crotty will hold two roles, as both Vice President, Services for Exclusive Networks North America; and as General Manager of Cloudrise. Crotty's addition marks a significant milestone in Exclusive's strategy to expand its offerings, complementing other recent pushes to increase its services portfolio. These include becoming both a Fortinet EPSP (Engage Preferred Services Partner) and an ATC (Authorized Training Center) for several industry-leading vendors.



"Justin has an outstanding pedigree to lead Exclusive Networks' and Cloudrise's services effort toward success," said Jason Beal, President, Exclusive Networks, North America. "We're impressed with his distribution expertise, depth of active partner relationships, channel sales experience, wealth of cybersecurity knowledge, and proficiency in developing B2B platforms. He has proven abilities in a diverse range of functional leadership roles, which will be an asset as we elevate our services portfolio and heighten our presence in the North American channel, and globally."

Justin Crotty has a wide background in the IT channel, with a proven track record for delivering transformative services that elevate the capabilities of managed service providers (MSPs) and their end-customers. As a former channel executive at NetEnrich, Inc., Crotty has cultivated extensive relationships with industry-leading service providers. His skillset and experience are extensive, including SaaS platforms, channel marketing, distribution, cloud services, partner enablement, enterprise solutions and IT operations.

Exclusive Networks delivers high-value services ranging from managed security to specialist accreditation and training; in addition to bespoke cybersecurity solutions from a carefully curated portfolio of vendors. This allows solution providers to capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models as the global threat landscape continues to shift. This technology aggregator's value-generated services combine technical knowledge and market expertise to provide vendors and partners with design, implementation, training, support, and management services for innovative cyber technology.

Cloudrise, an Exclusive Networks company, delivers a range of services for MSPs and MSSPs including managed and professional services for leading Security Access Service Edge (SASE) environments, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), and Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solutions. The addition of this experienced channel executive fortifies Exclusive Networks' industry-leading position as a trusted cybersecurity specialist and services aggregator.

"Exclusive Networks has emerged as a global force in the cybersecurity and services arena. I am excited to join their stellar team, returning to my roots in IT services and distribution," said Crotty. "This position gives me the opportunity to leverage the business acumen?I've built as a distributor, a cybersecurity analytics platform provider, a services provider and a channel advocate. I'll dedicate these talents to help Exclusive drive the transformation of the cybersecurity space, allowing our vendors and partners to become more competitive in this complex market."

For more information on how Exclusive Networks can help channel partners grow their security practices with end-to-end cybersecurity solutions and an expanding range of services, contact the North American account management team at https://www.exclusive-networks.com/usa.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a global cybersecurity go-to-market specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organization.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit https://www.exclusive-networks.com/usa/.

About Cloudrise

Cloudrise is a security services provider focused on protecting organizations' data - wherever it resides. On prem, in the cloud, or anyplace in between, Cloudrise is an extension of the team, tailoring our scalable service model to security needs across the entire data lifecycle. We build, deploy, optimize, and manage forward-thinking data security programs on market-leading platforms. With centers of excellence in Colorado and London, our experience spans industries, geographies, and organizational sizes, demonstrating the success of our innovative and proven security talent acquisition and retention solution. Cloudrise can be found at https://www.cloudrise.com.

