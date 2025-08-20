Gen Digital Inc.: Making AI Education Part of Back-to-School Prep

We partner with World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts to kick off the school year digitally safe

Technology is an integral part of the modern classroom. Kids of all ages use new devices to enhance their learning, and these days, that includes artificial intelligence. In 2024, a Harvard University study found that 51% of young people surveyed have used generative AI, most often to get information or help brainstorm ideas, and 31% use it for its creative potential, like making music or images. While AI has its risks, like scams or inappropriate content, using it responsibly can have significant benefits.

That's why Norton, one of our trusted Cyber Safety brands, partners with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) and has released a new version of the Surf Smart 2.0 curriculum, updated to include information on AI literacy and how to get the most out of AI tools. WAGGGS estimates that the new curriculum and its associated programs has the potential to reach more than 90,000 girls and young women around the world, equipping them with the skills they need to get the most out of their digital lives in an ever-evolving tech landscape.

Empowering Girls to Surf Smart

Norton has worked with WAGGGS on digital education and training projects for more than a decade. Following the initial Surf Smart program, Surf Smart 2.0 launched in 2021 as a badge-earning course designed to empower girls and young women with digital safety skills.

The program has impacted an estimated 880,000 young people to date, and from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, WAGGGS directly reached more than 219,000 girls and young women with Surf Smart 2.0 digital education programming globally.

Norton continues to provide technical support and curriculum consultations for Surf Smart 2.0, which is available free to all on Campfire, WAGGGS' online hub. The latest version, which includes the AI education modules, can be accessed here.

As the program continues, it will also expand advocacy opportunities to more girls and young women globally. Through the launch of a new advocacy toolkit and curriculum, Surf Smart will help them design and implement action campaigns and community-led projects designed to make the internet a safer place for girls, addressing issues such as online harassment, digital privacy and gender-based discrimination. Surf Smart has also been shortlisted in the Big Impact category for this year's Third Sector Awards, the winners of which will be announced in September.

Providing Tools for Digital Safety

Our partnership with WAGGGS is a key component of our broader efforts to equip individuals, families and vulnerable and under-resourced communities with the knowledge and resources they need to navigate the digital world securely and responsibly.

In addition to our work with nonprofits, we also carry out our purpose to Power Digital Freedom through products like Norton 360, which provides real-time protection against scams, viruses, malware and ransomware. This now includes Genie Scam Protection, an AI-powered defense against scams, as well as a VPN, Parental Control and more.

For more digital safety resources as kids head back to school, check out Norton's recent blog post.

