GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2025 15:10 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rackspace US, Inc.: Rackspace Unveils 'RAISE': An AI-Driven Security Engine that Adapts in Real Time to Cyber Threats

AI enhancements provide 24/7 threat detection and response, unifying data across complex tech ecosystems for swift, informed action

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading hybrid cloud and AI solutions provider, today announced key AI-enabled enhancements to the Rackspace Cyber Defense Center (RCDC), a dedicated security operations center (SOC), to deliver around-the-clock threat detection, isolation, and remediation across public, private and hybrid cloud environments.

Driving innovation within the RCDC is the Rackspace AI Security Engine (RAISE), which bridges critical skills and resource gaps by combining human expertise with machine-driven precision. RAISE performs signal processing, detects patterns often missed by traditional controls, and recommends remediation actions using real-time trend analysis. Events are enriched with context including probable cause, attack paths, and suggested triage which allows Rackspace's SOC engineers to act quickly and decisively.

With each incident, RAISE learns and evolves, enabling a closed-loop model of adaptive intelligence that continuously improves detection, response and communication. This self-improving model reinforces effective strategies and refines future actions, enabling faster, smarter, and more resilient cybersecurity operations over time.

"Our delivery model blends human expertise with advanced AI and automation, enabling faster, more consistent, and more confident decisions. These enhancements provide a seamless, end-to-end experience, from threat detection to resolution, which is not only efficient but also easy for stakeholders across the business to understand and act on," said D K Sinha, President, Public Cloud at Rackspace Technology. "The RCDC combines Rackspace's decades of operational expertise with deep telemetry insights and proprietary technology to deliver continuous, real-time protection that adapts to today's evolving threat landscape."

The advanced capabilities of RAISE propelled Rackspace to be recognized as a leader in cybersecurity by the Information Services Group, which highlights organizations with proven expertise in delivering advanced, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, ISG named Rackspace a leader in three key categories: Strategic Security Services, Next-Gen SOC MDR Services, and Technical Security Services.

ISG noted the advancements of RAISE in their report and stated, "Rackspace Technology integrates AI across its SOC operations through Rackspace AI Security Engine (RAISE), accelerating threat detection and response while minimizing manual overhead. This automation enhances incident triage, reduces response times and ensures that critical security events are addressed with precision. RAISE empowers SOC analysts with contextual insights, supporting swift decision-making and improved workflows."

Learn more about increasing cyber resilience with the Rackspace Cyber Defense Center: Cyber Defense With Adaptive Intelligence | Rackspace Technology

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end, hybrid and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact:
Cheryl Amerine
publicrelations@rackspace.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
