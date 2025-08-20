Quad/Graphics, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Scandinavian Designs

SUSSEX, Wis., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a marketing experience company that solves complex marketing challenges for its clients, today announced it has been selected as agency of record (AOR) by Scandinavian Designs, a nationwide retailer of modern home furnishings. This strategic collaboration reflects Scandinavian Designs' decision to consolidate its creative and media strategy, planning and execution under one agency, choosing Quad for its integrated marketing solutions, commitment to data transparency and proven success among retail brands.

Quad will work with Scandinavian Designs to help the brand grow its e-commerce footprint, bring the furniture shopping experience to the home through a revival of its catalog and help build its brand equity across the United States. With store locations in more than 50 U.S. markets, Scandinavian Designs is tapping Quad to streamline its brand experience through an integrated purchasing journey that makes direct connections with consumers at home, online or in a physical store.

"This AOR partnership is a testament to the impact of Quad's fully integrated marketing approach," said Mark Gehler, Chief Administrative Officer at Scandinavian Designs. "We're excited to work with a partner who can help us modernize the furniture shopping experience and make Scandinavian Designs a household name through bold, customer-focused marketing."

The work from Quad will feature Betty, Quad's creative agency, and Rise, Quad's media agency, for strategic creative direction and content production, plus omnichannel, integrated media management and advanced analytics services, respectively.

Additionally, Quad will print Scandinavian Designs' catalog - bringing this previously- discontinued mail piece back into the brand's marketing arsenal and helping Americans reimagine how they shop for furniture. Using the precision of its proprietary data stack, Quad will pinpoint Scandinavian Designs' ideal markets across the country and allow the brand to reach interested new consumers, helping drive measurable brand and business impact for the brand.

"This is an exciting moment of transformation for Scandinavian Designs," said Kevin Bridgewater, Senior Vice President of Strategic Retail Solutions at Quad. "They're scaling quickly, creating true omnichannel purchase journeys through their in-store, at-home and e-commerce efforts, and testing new markets to expand their national reach. Our integrated service offering is purpose-built for this exact kind of brand growth, and as a company we have a deep history of innovating for our clients. We can't wait to bring their vision to life."

The approach resonates. According to recent research from The Harris Poll and Quad, consumers are actively seeking ways to experience and enjoy brands with a better blend of online and physical touchpoints: 78% of Gen Z and Millennials appreciate brands that add digital touchpoints to enhance physical shopping rather than replace it, and 65% of shoppers across generations look forward to receiving catalogs from brands.

About Scandinavian Designs

Scandinavian Designs Furniture is a contemporary home furnishing destination rooted in a love for Nordic culture, modern design and quality craftsmanship. Top product categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, outdoor furniture, a modern line of office furnishings and a wide assortment of accessories and decor. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, and boasting 44 showroom locations across 15 states, Scandinavian Designs | Dania Furniture has been a leader in Nordic-inspired furniture designs since 1963.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each clients' objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs approximately 11,000 people in 11 countries and serves approximately 2,100 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise, and creative agency, Betty. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad.com.

