Rezolve AI Ltd: Rezolve Ai Turns AI Promise into Profit and Global Growth

While others remain stuck in pilots, Rezolve Ai has already proven that:

AI delivers measurable value

Vertical focus beats generic models every time

every time Real contracts, real revenues, and global growth set Rezolve Ai apart



NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As questions emerge over whether artificial intelligence is truly delivering returns, Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), believes it stands as proof that AI is capable of transforming industries when built with purpose. Focused on retail and commerce, Rezolve Ai's technology is creating measurable value for enterprises worldwide.

The Rezolve Ai Advantage

Rezolve Ai has already achieved what others are still trying to figure out:

AI that delivers measurable value.

A vertical focus that consistently beats generic models.

Real contracts, real revenues, and real global growth.



Rezolve Ai's Differentiation: Proven and Scalable

$70M ARR for 2025 from a standing start - achieved through live deployments with 50+ enterprise customers.

achieved through live deployments with 50+ enterprise customers. Anchor contracts at scale - including a $9.8M annual deal with Liverpool, Mexico's third-largest retailer.

including a $9.8M annual deal with Liverpool, Mexico's third-largest retailer. Global partnerships - with Microsoft and Google to distribute Rezolve's Brain Suite worldwide.

with Microsoft and Google to distribute Rezolve's Brain Suite worldwide. Retail-specific AI - our proprietary brainpowa LLM is engineered for commerce, which we believe eliminates the inefficiencies and ROI gaps plaguing generic AI models.

Execution, Not Experimentation

While many AI projects remain stuck in pilot mode with no measurable impact, Rezolve Ai is:

Deployed in production across major enterprises today.

across major enterprises today. Directly tied to financial outcomes , driving higher sales, lower friction, and greater customer loyalty.

, driving higher sales, lower friction, and greater customer loyalty. Efficient and scalable, designed to deliver value while keeping costs predictable and sustainable.



The impact we've demonstrated to date we believe has been substantial, but our most recent breakthroughs will be transformative. By uniting the strengths of our acquisitions with powerful new in-house developments, Rezolve Ai is set to redefine how AI drives growth and value across retail.



Momentum That Builds Confidence

Rezolve Ai is expanding rapidly:

A new Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore , backed by investment from the Government of Singapore.

, backed by investment from the Government of Singapore. A Global Professional Services division intended to increase customer success and accelerate rollouts.

intended to increase customer success and accelerate rollouts. Continuous innovation in AI-driven personalization and omni-channel retail engagement.



Rezolve Ai isn't chasing AI hype, we believe we're proving its value at scale.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The actual results of Rezolve AI plc ("Rezolve") may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect", "estimate", "project", "budget", "forecast", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "may", "will", "could", "should", "believes", "predicts", "potential", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Rezolve's beliefs with respect to the capabilities and impact of its technology, Rezolve's expectations with respect to the success of its professional services division and the services Rezolve's professional services division is expected to provide. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Rezolve's Annual Report on Form 20-F and its subsequent filings made with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Rezolve's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competition, the ability of Rezolve to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its management and key employees; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (3) weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which Rezolve operates, and other factors beyond its control, such as inflation or rising interest rates. Rezolve cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Rezolve does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040