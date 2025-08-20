VCI Global Limited: VCIG Launches VCI Energy, Appoints Former Franklin Templeton MD Victor Lee as CEO to Drive Clean Energy Expansion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company"), a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems, today announced the launch of VCI Energy Limited ("VCI Energy"), a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to clean energy and sovereign-scale infrastructure. This move represents VCI Global's formal entry into the global clean energy infrastructure sector.

To drive this initiative, VCI Global has appointed Victor Lee, former Managing Director of Franklin Templeton, as Chief Executive Officer of VCI Energy. Mr. Lee brings extensive experience in institutional investment and infrastructure financing, positioning the subsidiary to capture capital-efficient, large-scale opportunities across renewable generation, energy storage, and sovereign energy infrastructure.

"Energy is the backbone of sovereignty, and one of the most attractive long-term investment opportunities. By establishing VCI Energy, VCI Global is extending its cross-sector platform into a market with exceptional growth visibility and global demand. Under Victor Lee's leadership, we expect VCI Energy to unlock scalable partnerships, recurring revenue streams, and long-term value creation for our shareholders," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

VCI Energy's initial focus will be on three high-growth verticals:

Clean Energy Generation & Storage: investments in renewable energy assets and next-generation battery and microgrid systems to strengthen energy independence.

Sovereign Energy Infrastructure: integrated frameworks designed to align with national strategies for digital, AI, and data sovereignty.

Strategic Partnership & Investments: collaboration with governments, utilities, and institutional investors to deliver large-format clean energy projects across Asia and beyond.



The clean energy infrastructure market is entering a rapid expansion phase, fuelled by rising global energy demand, government decarbonization targets, and the integration of digital and AI-driven infrastructure. According to Allied Market Research, the sector is forecasted to grow at a 9.3% compound annual growth rate, reaching approximately US$1.5 trillion by 2033. Asia Pacific is expected to represent one of the fastest-growing regions, driven by large-scale renewable deployment, electrification initiatives, and sovereign investment in energy resilience, an area where VCI Energy is uniquely positioned to compete.

"I am honoured to lead VCI Energy at such a pivotal moment in the global energy transition. Our vision is to create a clean energy platform that combines sustainability with sovereignty and delivers strong returns for investors while contributing to the world's shift toward resilient and future-ready energy systems," said Victor Lee, CEO of VCI Energy.

About VCI Energy Limited

VCI Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG), is dedicated to advancing clean energy generation, storage, and sovereign-scale infrastructure. The company partners with governments, utilities, and institutional investors to deliver renewable and energy resilience projects that combine sustainability with sovereignty. Leveraging VCIG's cross-sector expertise in AI, cybersecurity, and capital markets, VCI Energy is positioned to play a pivotal role in the global transition toward clean and resilient energy systems.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems. Evolving from its roots in capital markets consultancy, the company now operates across fintech, AI, robotics, and cybersecurity.

Its mission is to empower governments, enterprises, and institutions, particularly in Southeast Asia, to scale securely, intelligently, and independently. At the core of its latest innovations is a sovereign AI data platform fortified by proprietary military-grade encryption, built to meet the highest standards of digital sovereignty, national security, and enterprise resilience.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

enquiries@v-capital.co