VCI Global Limited: VCI Global Delivers 37% Revenue Growth in 1H2025; Driven by Surge in Technology Segment

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company"), a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (the "Interim Results").

VCI Global delivered revenue of US$18.7 million for the first half of 2025, marking a 37% year-over-year (YoY) increase, driven by strong performance in technology development, solutions and consultancy segment.

Gross profit rose 17% YoY to US$15.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025

Revenue from the technology development, solutions, and consultancy segment surged by 434% YoY to US$9.3 million.

Gross Profit Margin remained strong at 80%, reflecting the scalability of VCIG technology-driven model.

"The first half of 2025 has been transformative for VCIG. We delivered strong revenue growth while maintaining industry-leading margins and reinvested in high-growth verticals to drive future expansion. With the upcoming launch of our GPU Lounge and Cloud platform, RWA consultancy, and increased investments in cybersecurity, AI, data analytics, and fintech, we are opening new recurring revenue streams. Combined with our proven capital markets advisory business, these initiatives position VCIG at the intersection of AI, digital assets, and financial innovation," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue was US$18.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to US$13.7 million in the same period last year, representing a 37% increase. The growth was driven primarily by expansion in technology development and consultancy.

VCI Global's revenue from the business strategy consultancy segment was US$8.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to US$11.2 million in the same period last year. The moderation follows a record 2024 and reflects a more normalized pace of deal flow. Despite this, the Company continued to secure high-value mandates, including signed agreements with Saturn and AlgoBizz, while advancing a robust pipeline of clients preparing for U.S. IPOs. In parallel, the carve-out IPO of V Capital Consulting Group Limited ("VCCG"), VCI Global's consultancy arm, remains on track for March 2026, positioning it as a pure-play capital markets advisory firm.

The Company's revenue from technology development, solutions and consultancy increased sharply by 434% to US$9.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to US$1.7 million in the same period last year. This significant growth reflects the successful rollout of enterprise-focused AI solutions, including the AI Integrated Server and AI Cloud Platform launched in March and April 2025, as well as expanding adoption of the Company's broader technology consulting services.

Revenue generated from interest income increased by 88% to US$1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to US$0.7 million in the same period last year. The expansion of loan portfolio and client financing activities primarily drove this increase.

Revenue from other services totalled US$43 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to US$140 thousand in the prior-year period, reflecting lower contributions from ancillary fees such as loan processing, management, and training services.

Six months ended June 30, 2025 2025 2024 Change USD USD % Revenue from Business Strategy Consultancy 8,086,215 11,160,748 -27.5 % Revenue from Technology Development, Solutions and Consultancy 9,342,691 1,748,959 434.2 % Interest Income 1,272,227 677,086 87.9 % Others 43,133 139,906 -69.2 % Total Revenue 18,744,266 13,726,701 36.6 %

Other income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was US$0.4 million, compared to US$0.1 million in the same period last year, reflecting increased financial asset-related income and other miscellaneous gains.

EBITDA for the period was approximately US$5.1 million, supported by continued operational scaling and prudent cost discipline.

Net profit amounted to US$4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to US$5.4 million in the same period last year, representing a 13% decrease. The decline was mainly driven by higher operating expenses alongside increased investment in AI infrastructure and capabilities.

Cost of Services was US$3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing a significant increase of 334% compared to US$844 thousand in the corresponding period of 2024.

Consultant fee costs decrease by 66% to US$252 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to US$735 thousand in the same period last year. The decrease was mainly due to lower engagement of third-party professionals, including legal counsel, auditors, and financial consultants, as several major mandates reached completion in 2024. These costs continue to be a core component of VCI Global's capital markets consultancy offerings and may fluctuate in line with project activity levels.

IT expenses surged to US$3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to just US$8.9 thousand in the prior-year period. This sharp increase reflects deliberate investment in the expansion of its technological capabilities, specifically in the

areas of generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and AI digital human technologies. Training fees were eliminated in the first half of 2025, compared to US$10.1 thousand in the same period last year, reflecting a 100% reduction as the Company optimized internal training resources.

Other costs of service were US$120 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to US$90 thousand in the prior-year period, primarily attributable to residual subcontractor and service-related expenses.

2025 2024 Change USD USD % Consultant Fee 251,622 734,589 -65.7 % IT Expenses 3,291,321 8,904 36,864.5 % Training costs 0 10,098 -100 % Others 120,114 90,461 32.8 % Total 3,663,057 844,052 334.0 %

Depreciation expenses were US$207 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to US$108 thousand in the same period last year, representing a 91% increase. The rise was mainly due to additional assets acquired, including new computer equipment, software, and office facilities to support the expansion of AI infrastructure and consultancy operations.

Employee benefit expenses totalled US$2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to US$1.6 million in the corresponding period of 2024, reflecting a 60% increase. The increase was mainly driven by a larger workforce and higher employee benefits, including salary increments and statutory contributions.

Operating income was US$4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 16% decrease from US$5.6 million in the same period last year. The decline was primarily attributable to a significant increase in the cost of services incurred during the period.

Profit for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was US$4.7 million, compared to US$5.4 million in the same period last year, reflecting a 13% decrease, primarily due to higher IT infrastructure investment and capabilities.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were US$57.08 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to US$252.38 in the same period last year. The decrease was mainly attributable to the impact of a reverse share split completed in 2024, which increased the per-share figure in the prior period. The current period EPS reflects a normalized share base following the consolidation, providing a more consistent representation of earnings performance.

CASH POSITION AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION

Net cash generated in operating activities was US$969 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to US$9.5 million used in the same period last year, reflecting a 110% improvement. The reduced outflow was primarily due to better working capital management despite higher receivables.

Net cash used in investing activities was US$45.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to US$1.1 million generated in the prior-year period. The significant increase was mainly attributable to investments in financial assets and continued expansion of AI and technology infrastructure, including a few intangible assets.

Net cash generated from financing activities was US$41.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to US$8.3 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to proceeds from share issuances, which strengthened the Company's balance sheet to support growth initiatives.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at US$2.3 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to US$1.2 million as of June 30, 2024, primarily due to the timing of investments and foreign exchange effects. The Company remains confident in its liquidity position given its successful fundraising activities and ongoing receivables collection efforts.

STRATEGY OUTLOOK

GPU-as-a-Service: Launching GPU Lounge and GPU Cloud, targeting enterprise demand for scalable AI compute.

RWA Consultancy: Providing clients with structured advice on tokenization and real-world asset financing.

Cybersecurity, AI & Data Analytics: expanding platforms to capture sovereign-grade enterprise and government demand.

Fintech: Growing VCI Global's presence in next-generation financial solutions across ASEAN and beyond.

Digital Asset Treasury Strategy: Engaging with global partners to develop a new revenue model leveraging blockchain and digital asset infrastructure.



About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital market solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company's strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

