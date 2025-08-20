Rain Enhancement Technologies Announces Fog Mitigation Pilot in Australia

Company Expands WETA Platform Applications Beyond Rainfall Generation to Address Multi-Billion Dollar Fog Impact on Global Transportation and Industry

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) ("RET" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ionization rainfall generation technology, today announced plans to conduct its first fog mitigation pilot in Australia this month, weather permitting. This groundbreaking initiative marks RET's expansion of its Weather Enhancement Technology Array (WETA) platform beyond rainfall generation to address the significant economic impact of fog on transportation, agriculture, manufacturing, and energy production worldwide.

The pilot will be led by Scott Morris, RET's Senior Technical Advisor, utilizing the same proven ionization technology that has demonstrated an average of approximately 16% additional rainfall generation in randomized third-party trials. This represents the first application of RET's ionization approach to fog dissipation, potentially offering a more environmentally sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional fog mitigation methods.

Fog-related disruptions impose substantial economic costs across multiple industries globally. Major airports, including San Francisco International and Los Angeles International, are notorious for fog disruptions, with delays reaching 30% of scheduled flights at peak times, costing airlines and travelers millions annually. Major US ports in Los Angeles and the Mississippi River Basin encounter operational halts from dense fog, delaying container and bulk shipments for 12-72 hours and causing millions in cascading supply chain losses. Additionally, dense fog sharply reduces wind and solar energy output during peak pricing windows, with utilities reporting multi-million-dollar lost opportunities during major fog events.

"This fog mitigation pilot represents an exciting new application of our proven WETA technology," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "While our primary focus remains addressing global water scarcity through rainfall generation, we're exploring how our ionization platform can tackle other weather-related challenges that impose significant economic costs worldwide. The market potential for effective, environmentally responsible fog mitigation is substantial across multiple industries."

Traditional fog mitigation methods face significant limitations, including environmental concerns from chemical seeding agents like silver iodide, high energy consumption and costs associated with heating systems, and limited effectiveness under varying atmospheric conditions. RET's ionization approach offers a potentially cleaner, more sustainable solution that works with natural atmospheric processes rather than introducing foreign substances or requiring intensive energy consumption.

"Fog forms when atmospheric conditions create an environment where water vapor condenses into tiny droplets suspended in the air," said Dr. Jeffrey Chagnon, Senior Meteorologist at RET. "Our ionization technology works with natural atmospheric processes to influence how these water droplets behave, encouraging them to combine and fall out of the atmosphere. This approach offers a cleaner alternative to traditional methods that rely on chemicals or intensive heating systems."

The Australia pilot will provide valuable data on the effectiveness of ionization technology for fog dissipation under real-world conditions. Morris, who has extensive experience with RET's technology deployment in challenging international environments, will oversee the technical execution and data collection throughout the pilot program.

"From a technical standpoint, adapting our ionization arrays for fog mitigation builds on the same core principles that have proven successful for rainfall enhancement," said Scott Morris, Senior Technical Advisor. "We're applying our deep understanding of atmospheric ionization and precipitation dynamics to a new challenge. This pilot will help us understand the optimal technical parameters for fog dissipation and inform future commercial applications."

This initiative demonstrates RET's commitment to exploring new applications of its weather modification technology. Success in fog mitigation could open significant new market opportunities in aviation, maritime shipping, ground transportation, and energy production, where fog-related disruptions currently impose substantial operational and economic costs.

The pilot aligns with RET's strategic vision of providing comprehensive weather enhancement solutions that address multiple atmospheric challenges. As climate patterns continue to evolve globally, technologies that can safely and effectively modify localized weather conditions become increasingly valuable for maintaining economic productivity and operational reliability across critical industries.

