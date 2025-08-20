Anzeige
WKN: A3ES80 | ISIN: US92942W1071
Tradegate
20.08.25 | 14:22
19,655 Euro
-0,30 % -0,060
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WK KELLOGG CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WK KELLOGG CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,64519,76517:03
19,63519,75516:57
ACCESS Newswire
20.08.2025 15:38 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WK Kellogg Company: WK Kellogg Co is Feeding Happiness in Northwest Arkansas and Beyond

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / At WK Kellogg Co, our sustainable business strategy - Feeding Happiness - guides how we show up for people and the communities where we live and work. It's rooted in our commitment to Make Eating Well Easy, Help Kids Be Their Best and Better Our Communities - and in the first half of 2025, our teams have made a real difference:

  • 542 individuals volunteered

  • 1,406 activities logged

  • 3,442 total hours donated

This summer, our Sales Team in Rogers, Arkansas brought Feeding Happiness to life by supporting the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank's 2025 Summer Cereal Drive, a seasonal initiative to help fight childhood hunger.

To help launch the drive, in early June, WK Kellogg Co donated 32 pallets - nearly 13,000 packages - of cereal and granola, helping ensure families had access to nutritious breakfast options. Later that month, WK team members joined KNWA-TV outside the Walmart in Pleasant Grove, Arkansas, to raise awareness about the cereal drive and encourage community participation.

Thanks to generous consumer donations and a corporate match, the drive collected over 45,000 packages of cereal, granola and other breakfast items.

In early July, our team members volunteered at the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, assembling breakfast bags for distribution through the Food Bank's Mobile Pantries -directly supporting families across Benton, Washington, Carroll and Madison counties.

With more than 89,000 people in the region facing hunger, the need is urgent - and growing. We're proud to partner with organizations like the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank to help make a meaningful impact.

Together, we're Feeding Happiness - one act of care at a time.

To learn more about Feeding Happiness, visit wkkellogg.com/our-impact.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from WK Kellogg Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: WK Kellogg Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wk-kellogg-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: WK Kellogg Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wk-kellogg-co-is-feeding-happiness-in-northwest-arkansas-and-beyond-1063261

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
