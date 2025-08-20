

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Progressive Corporation (PGR) reported that its July net income was $1.09 billion compared to $814 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.85 compared to $1.38.



For the month ended July 31, 2025, net premiums written was $7.06 billion, an increase of 11% from prior year. Net premiums earned was $6.99 billion, up 15%. Total revenues were $7.52 billion, for the month.



The Progressive Corporation plans to release August results on September 17, 2025.



