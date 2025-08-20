

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation held steady in July after accelerating in the previous four months, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in July, the same as in the previous month. The expected increase was 4.5 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 4.4 percent from 4.2 percent. Meanwhile, inflation-based transportation eased to 1.5 percent from 2.6. percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP moved up 0.4 percent in July after rising 0.36 percent in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News