Smith-Midland to Present, Host at Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, today announced that management will attend and host investor meetings at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday August 27, 2025, at The InterContinental in Chicago, IL. Smith-Midland's presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:30am CT. The company's presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host's main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest.

Qualified investors that would like to attend the conference or schedule a meeting with management should contact please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lWesley@IDEASconferences.com.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in; Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Company Contact:

Dominic Hunter, CFO

540-439-3266

investors@smithmidland.com

Media Inquiries:

Sarah Crandall

scrandall@midlandadvertising.com

(540) 439-8056

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(214) 872-2710

shooser@threepa.com

SOURCE: Smith-Midland

