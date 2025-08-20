Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) (FSE: 338B) ("Maverick" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its land packages in James Bay, Quebec with the addition of 170 new mineral claims, comprising 98 claims at Chabinoche and 72 at Poncheville, totaling 9,222 hectares (Figure 1). Including the Nottaway claims, Maverick has now secured over 14,782 hectares (~147.8 km²) through staking. These claims are primarily located along interpreted southern extensions of the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt ("FEGB"), a prolific Archean terrane that hosts major deposits such as Troilus (Au-Cu), Moblan (Li), and Q2 Metals' recent Cisco LCT pegmatite discovery.





Figure 1: Chabinoche and Poncheville claim groups - expansion progress since June, 2025.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4568/263222_e65b28af74fc9ae7_001full.jpg

Simon Studer, Interim CEO of Maverick states: "Maverick identified a clear opportunity to secure ground with outstanding geological context that has not yet received the systematic work it deserves. The timing was perfect to bring these targets under our control and to continue to advance our generative business plan in the James Bay area systematically. This expansion gives us exposure to multiple commodities and discovery opportunities with solid geological foundations."

Situated between Two Prolific Districts

Maverick's Chabinoche and Poncheville claims occupy a strategic position south of the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt ("FEGB") and north of the Matagami VMS camp. Within a 30 km radius, the properties are neighboured by the Lac Rocher Ni-Cu-PGE deposit, the Montviel REE-Nb deposit, and Q2 Metals' Cisco lithium discovery (Figure 2). While the central FEGB has been systematically explored for decades, the adjoining belts to the south remain largely untested by modern exploration. This places Maverick between two of the James Bay region's most productive exploration and mining districts, providing exposure to multiple deposit models and discovery opportunities.

Nottaway: Historical and Strategic Context

Historic SOQUEM drilling at the Nottaway occurrence intersected Zn-Pb-Ag-Au mineralization spatially associated with sheared pillow lavas within the Nottaway Shear (see Company news release dated June 24, 2025). In 2014, Effigis, on behalf of SOQUEM, reinterpreted geological and geophysical datasets and identified multiple additional volcano-sedimentary panels in the area. CDN Maverick has now compiled these historic interpretations (Figure 2). While some extents may be exaggerated, the presence of mafic volcanics, amphibolites, and mafic intrusions within its land package supports the interpretation of prospective volcanic-sedimentary belts.

Follow-up prospecting by SOQUEM in 2017-2018 identified new volcano-sedimentary outcrops inside Maverick's current tenure, further reinforcing the potential for underexplored greenstone-derived settings. Building on this foundation, Maverick's latest staking provides exposure to multiple mineral systems across three key domains:

Chabinoche (West): Consolidated ground along the interpreted greenstone belt extension adjacent to the Nottaway Structural Corridor.

Chabinoche (NE): Extended toward the contact between the Poncheville intrusive suite and greenstone stratigraphy, within 200 m of the Lac Rocher trend.

Poncheville (South): Acquired control of most of the Zaza geophysical anomaly, a prominent potassium-enriched magnetic feature with no previous drilling.





Figure 2: Past interpretations by SOQUEM and Effigis reveal potential greenstone belts-unmapped in regional government surveys-now captured within the new property boundaries.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4568/263222_e65b28af74fc9ae7_002full.jpg

Advancing Towards Drill-Ready Targets

Maverick is compiling and integrating historical and government datasets into a NI 43-101 framework, including the reprocessing of geophysical and geochemical data and the refinement of geological models. This work marks the transition from AI-assisted prospectivity analysis completed earlier this year to clear target definition, establishing the foundation for systematic field evaluation at Nottaway and, as warranted, across other parts of the Chabinoche and Poncheville claim groups.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Clyde McMillan, P. Geo (OGQ#2193) who is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and Bradley C. Peek, M.Sc., CPG, Vice President of Exploration for Maverick. In preparing this release, the QP has relied on publicly available information, including SOQUEM's reports (GM69703 and GM71706), field reconnaissance data, and current geophysical data available through Quebec's SIGÉOM system.

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) is a project generator and exploration company focused on identifying and developing high-value assets using data-driven exploration strategies. The Company is advancing a portfolio of critical minerals and metals projects across tier-one mining jurisdictions in the Americas.

For further information, contact:

CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

Suite 2150 - 555 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6B 4N6

