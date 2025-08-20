

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation remained stable in July, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year in July, unchanged from the previous month.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages registered a slower growth of 3.8 percent annually in July versus a 4.2 percent gain a month ago. Transport charges were 4.6 percent more expensive, while clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP moved up 0.4 percent in July.



