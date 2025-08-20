

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Rockwool A/S (R903.F), Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter, reporting revenue of 988 million euros, a decrease of two percent measured in both local currencies and reported figures compared to last year.



EBITDA for the same period amounted to 227 million euros. Notably, earnings declined primarily due to unfavorable country and product mix as well as lower efficiency in several factories.



Looking ahead, the company expects revenue to be at level with last year in local currencies, changed from previously revenue growth of low single-digit percent in local currencies.



Currently, Rockwool's stock is trading at 37.64 euros, down 0.08 percent on the Frankfurt



