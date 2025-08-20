Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - Elauwit Connection Inc., a national managed services provider for multifamily and student housing markets, today announced that it has opened two new regional service hubs to serve its expanding customer base in two key markets.

One regional service hub is located in Alexandria, Va., and will serve the "DMV" region (D.C., Maryland, and Virginia) and the Richmond, Va., markets. The other service hub is located in Dallas, Texas, and will serve the greater region.

This opening of these regional service hubs comes on the heels of Elauwit Connection's announcement that it now provides seamless connectivity services in 25 states and Washington, D.C.

"Opening regional service hubs in the DMV and Dallas areas will enable us to provide even better service to our customers in those fast growing markets for multifamily and student housing," said Taylor Jones, President and CTO of Elauwit Connection. "We are very excited about this development and the opportunities it brings to all of our current and future customers and partners."

Elauwit Connection has extended its presence quickly into high-growth markets such as the DMV and Dallas, joining Florida, Charlotte and Atlanta as top activity regions. All of this is supported by its dedicated team of full-time employees and national network of subcontractors.

The combination of fiber, ethernet and Wi-Fi technologies Elauwit Connection deploys delivers customers speeds of up to 10 Gbps, with 99% uptime and responsive service. Residents of the communities Elauwit serves benefit from seamless connectivity throughout their communities, with the ability to stay connected no matter where they roam throughout the property.

Property owners, in turn benefit from the services that not only attract new residents but retain current ones, as well as new revenue streams that can improve their profitability and value of the community.

"As we continue to extend our offerings to new customers throughout the country, we are dedicated to expanding our service and support as well, as can be seen with the opening of these two regional service hubs," Jones concluded.

About Elauwit

Elauwit Connection is a national managed services provider delivering turnkey internet and connectivity solutions for multifamily and student housing communities. With a focus on service quality, reliability, and revenue generation, Elauwit enables real estate owners' delivery of premium connectivity as a competitive advantage.

For more information on Elauwit Connection, visit elauwit.com.

