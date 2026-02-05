Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) ("Elauwit" or the "Company"), a national managed services provider of turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks serving multifamily, student housing, and senior living communities, today announced the appointment of Michele Levingston as Vice President, Customer Experience.

Levingston brings nearly four decades of experience in the telecommunications industry, with leadership spanning across customer success, account management, and end-to-end customer experience. She is a proven executive leader, known for her initiative, organizational strength, and ability to build trusted, long-term customer relationships.

Her career reflects a consistent focus on customer success, service quality, and relationship building, and she offers a broad range of managerial experience across account management, customer care operations, and sales leadership.

At Elauwit, Levingston will focus on strengthening customer relationships and advancing a consistent, high-impact customer experience across the organization.

Taylor Jones, President and CTO of Elauwit commented:

"Michele's background bridges decades of experience in customer success, account management, customer care and business operations, giving her a unique perspective that connects strategy with execution. We're thrilled to have her join us as Vice President, Customer Experience. Her proven leadership and commitment to service excellence will be a tremendous asset as she strengthens our partnerships and drives impact across the organization!"

Michele Levingston added:

"I'm honored to join Elauwit as Vice President, Customer Experience. Throughout my career, I've focused on building trusted customer relationships, delivering service excellence, and driving meaningful results. I look forward to strengthening partnerships and advancing a consistent, high-impact experience across the organization."

Elauwit is a publicly traded connectivity MSP dedicated to rental communities, including multifamily properties, student housing, and senior living. Elauwit designs, builds, and operates managed networks, backed by a service model that treats property teams and residents like a relationship, not an account number.



With dependable connections, exceptional resident support, and no-upfront-cost options, Elauwit helps owners deliver premium connectivity as a competitive advantage, supporting new revenue, resident retention and increased asset value.

Visit: www.elauwit.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's future financial results, the Company's growth strategies and pipeline, and its performance as a public company. The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "expect," "future," "opportunities," "potential," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to improve its financial performance and achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's final prospectus dated November 2, 2025 and filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on November 4, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.





Michele Levingston, Vice President, Customer Experience (CX), Elauwit Connection

