

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scientists at King's College London have discovered that keratin, a protein found in hair, skin, and wool, can help repair tooth enamel and prevent early tooth decay.



'Keratin offers a transformative alternative to current dental treatments,' first author Sara Gamea said.



'This technology bridges the gap between biology and dentistry, providing an eco-friendly biomaterial that mirrors natural processes.'



'Not only is it sustainably sourced from biological waste materials like hair and skin, it also eliminates the need for traditional plastic resins, commonly used in restorative dentistry, which are toxic and less durable.'



To test this, researcher Alvaro Elsharkawy and his team extracted keratin from wool fibers and mixed it with water to create a thin film. When this film was applied to tooth samples, it bonded with minerals in saliva and formed a strong, crystal-like coating similar to real enamel.



Over a month, the coating continued to attract calcium and phosphate, gradually building up a hard protective layer on the tooth surface.



'We are entering an exciting era where biotechnology allows us to not just treat symptoms but restore biological function using the body's own materials,' Elsharkawy noted.



'With further development and the right industry partnerships, we may soon be growing stronger, healthier smiles from something as simple as a haircut.'



