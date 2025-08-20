BuzzEngine: ASML & NextMinds Celebrate Youth Inventiveness With Wilton Day of Innovation

Event spotlights student awardees and marks $775K multi-year grant to expand innovation education across New England

WILTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / In a celebration of creativity, problem-solving, and community partnership, ASML and NextMinds (formerly the Connecticut Invention Convention) came together on August 19 for the inaugural Day of Innovation at ASML Wilton. The event honored the student winners of the 2025 ASML Innovation Awards and marked the announcement of an exciting, multi-year partnership between ASML and NextMinds to expand innovation education in Connecticut and beyond.

ASML Awardees at Connecticut Invention Convention 2025 State Finals

Three of CT's most inspiring young innovators, Rhea, Mihin, and Ruhani with Paul Lavoie, Chief Manufacturing Officer, State of Connecticut.

The Day of Innovation brought students, educators, community leaders, and ASML employees together for an immersive experience in hands-on learning and inventive thinking. Attendees met engineers and industry leaders, and participated in workshops designed to spark curiosity and encourage the next generation of innovators.

"Early interventions in STEM and innovation are critical to guiding students toward high-impact careers and lives," said Toren Kutnick, Chairman of the Board of NextMinds. "ASML has been a critical partner for years, and is doubling down on its commitment to youth innovation by expanding opportunities for students across the region, especially in overlooked communities."

ASML, a semiconductor equipment manufacturer that employs more than 3,000 people in Wilton, CT, supports numerous initiatives that aim to share its enthusiasm for and expertise in technology to inspire future generations.

"As a parent of a CIC inventor, I am proud to see ASML supporting youth in its communities as they solve real-world problems with real-world solutions," said Michael O'Connor, Head of Program Management at ASML Wilton. "We're relying on today's students to be the problem-solvers of tomorrow, and organizations like NextMinds help prepare them by teaching how to identify and address the challenges of today."

The event honored past recipients of ASML's Innovation Awards, selected by a global team of volunteer judges:

Rhea Doshi ( NeuroStride ): A machine learning-powered gait analysis system for early detection of neurocognitive decline with 95% accuracy.[VIDEO]

Finley Graves ( Head Helper) : An all-in-one product to help reduce the effects of light and noise for concussion patients to mitigate learning difficulties. [VIDEO]

Snigtha Moharanj ( Bio-Filter): A low-cost, eco-friendly household system that uses layers of sand, biochar, and a specialized sponge to remove large debris, chemicals, microplastics, and oils from water.

Alisha Panchal ( Smart Shoe Attachment (S.S.A.) ): A rigid attachment that provides a secure grip on icy surfaces to help prevent slips, falls, and injuries in winter. [VIDEO]

Ruhani Samajder ( RainAway ): A rain-activated retractable shade system that protects outdoor seating without manual effort. [VIDEO]

Mihin Witharana (SmartTrash): An AI-powered waste-sorting bin that automatically separates trash, compost, and recycling. [VIDEO]

A Growing Partnership with Deep Community Roots, ASML and NextMinds association goes back nearly a decade, with ASML serving as a critical source of mentors and volunteers to advance community programs. In 2025, ASML was one of the largest contributors of volunteers to CIC, providing mentorship, technical expertise, and inspiration to student inventors.

ASML announced NextMinds as the recipient of a $775,000 multi-year grant from the company.ASML's three-year partnership will help NextMinds expand innovation education across New England, add program modalities for specialized learners, and foster outreach. NextMinds anticipates that the grant will benefit an estimated 30,000 students over the three-year partnership. As each inventor who goes through the program has, on average, three people supporting them in their work, the impact will be felt by as many as 90,000 additional community members.

ABOUT NEXTMINDS

Founded 42 years ago, the Connecticut Invention Convention - now NextMinds - is a nonprofit dedicated to fostering innovation education. www.nextminds.org.

ABOUT ASML

ASML is an innovation leader in the semiconductors industry, providing chipmakers with everything they need - hardware, software, and services - to mass produce patterns on silicon through lithography. https://www.asml.com/en

