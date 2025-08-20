

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google is leaning heavily on artificial intelligence to distinguish its latest smartphones, introducing the Pixel 10 series with a flagship feature called Magic Cue.



Powered by the Gemini Nano AI model and Google's Tensor G5 chip, Magic Cue is designed to reduce the need for constant app switching by surfacing context-specific actions directly on the device.



Rolling out on August 28, Magic Cue uses on-device intelligence to anticipate user needs in real time. For example, within a text exchange about flight changes, it may display a button to call the airline, or in a dinner-planning conversation, it could instantly pull up a restaurant's location. Unlike cloud-based assistants, the feature operates locally, which Google emphasizes as a boost to both privacy and speed.



The tool also integrates with Daily Hub, consolidating reminders, reservations, and upcoming tasks into a single interface. While the first applications center on travel and dining, Google plans to expand its use cases over time.



Analysts suggest the approach reflects a broader industry shift toward AI-driven mobile experiences, echoing moves by rivals Apple and Samsung.



Yet Google faces a steep challenge. Its Pixel phones captured just 1% of global smartphone shipments in the second quarter of 2025, according to IDC. Most consumers still upgrade phones for improved hardware rather than advanced AI features.



Still, observers see Magic Cue as a glimpse into the future of smartphones where AI evolves from an assistant into the central hub of digital life.



