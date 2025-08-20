

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc jumped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The franc climbed to a 1-week high of 0.8031 against the greenback and near a 2-week high of 1.0808 against the pound, from an early 8-day low of 0.8093 and a 2-day low of 1.0918, respectively.



The franc edged up to 183.31 against the yen, from an early 6-day low of 182.08.



The franc advanced to a 2-week high of 0.9364 against the euro.



The currency is poised to find resistance around 0.78 against the greenback, 1.06 against the pound, 185.00 against the yen and 0.92 against the euro.



