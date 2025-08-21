

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia (NOK) announced that Netplus, one of India's fastest-growing ISPs, has deployed its 400G routing technology and software-defined access network - SDAN platform to scale high-speed broadband and IPTV services across Punjab and other cities.



The upgrade will serve nearly two million users, enabling Netplus to deliver immersive on-demand IPTV, support high-bandwidth applications like e-commerce and digital classrooms, and improve network energy efficiency for sustainable growth.



Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Executive Director at Netplus, said the deployment enhances customer experience, boosts energy efficiency, and ensures flexibility to meet evolving business and education needs.



Jivitesh Nayal, Head of Emerging Business for Network Infrastructure at Nokia India, added that the solution provides the performance, scalability, and automation needed for data-intensive applications while ensuring reliability and cost savings.



The rollout uses Nokia's 7250 Interconnect Routers, 7750 Service Router, and Lightspan OLTs for converged FTTH architecture with GPON and XGSPON, supported by Altiplano's Access Controller for network automation, diagnostics, and faster service delivery.



