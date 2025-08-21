NICOX SA: Nicox Announces Positive Results from the NCX 470 Phase 3 Denali Trial in Glaucoma Patients

|Press Release
|Nicox Announces Positive Results from the NCX 470 Phase 3 Denali Trial in Glaucoma Patients
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that once daily dosing of NCX 470 0.1%, a novel nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost eye drop, met the primary objective of non-inferiority in lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) from baseline compared to the standard of care, latanoprost 0.005%, in the Denali Phase 3 clinical trial involving 696 patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The IOP-lowering effect from baseline for NCX 470 was 7.9 to 10.0 mmHg vs. 7.1 to 9.8 mmHg for latanoprost (reduction in time-matched IOP at 8 AM and 4 PM across the week 2, week 6 and month 3 visits). In a pre-specified secondary efficacy analysis of time-matched change from baseline IOP, the IOP reductions for NCX 470 0.1% were numerically greater than those for latanoprost at 5 of the 6 timepoints, and statistically significant (p<0.05) at 3 of the 6 timepoints, however overall statistical superiority was not achieved. These results are consistent with those of Mont Blanc, the first Phase 3 trial, successfully completed (https://www.nicox.com/wp-content/uploads/EN_NCX-470-MontBlanc-Phase-3-Topline-results-PR_20221031_F.pdf) in 2022, and confirm the efficacy profile required for regulatory submissions in the U.S. and China.
"The Denali trial results validate the robust therapeutic profile of NCX 470 observed in the Mont Blanc trial, replicating the efficacy and safety outcomes. Consistent results across the two large Phase 3 studies strengthen the case for regulatory submissions and support NCX 470's potential as an important treatment option for glaucoma patients. I look forward to seeing further data presented at future ophthalmology meetings." said Don Budenz, Coordinating Investigator of the Denali trial.
NCX 470 Glaucoma Denali Phase 3 Topline Results Summary
The Company plans to publish further data at upcoming ophthalmology industry events and is also planning a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA, in collaboration with Kowa.
A presentation of the results of the Denali trial is available on our website, www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com).
Denali Trial Design
Similar to Mont Blanc, Denali is a randomized, multi-regional, double-masked, parallel group trial that evaluated the safety and efficacy of NCX 470 ophthalmic solution, 0.1% compared to latanoprost ophthalmic solution, 0.005% in 696 patients in 90 sites in the U.S. and China. Latanoprost is the most widely prescribed first-line therapy for open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
The primary efficacy evaluation was based on reduction from baseline in mean time-matched IOP at 6 timepoints: 8 AM and 4 PM at week 2, week 6 and month 3. The Denali trial also included a long term safety extension through to 12 months and was jointly conducted and equally financed with our Chinese partner, Ocumension Therapeutics.
NCX 470 Licensing Deals
Based on these results, Nicox will receive a milestone payment of €5 million from Kowa. Royalties on net sales in the U.S. will start at 8% with royalties also payable in other territories of the July 2025 agreement with Kowa. The total potential milestones payable under the agreement are valued at €127 million and full details can be found in the Press Release issued (https://www.nicox.com/wp-content/uploads/EN_NCX470KowaGlobalLicenseJuly2025_PR_FINAL.pdf) on 17 July 2025. Separate milestone payments and royalties are due under the Kowa NCX 470 agreement for Japan.
Ocumension has co-funded the Denali trial and Nicox will receive royalties of 6% to 12% on net sales of NCX 470 in the Chinese, Korean and Southeast Asian markets.
About NCX 470
NCX 470, Nicox's lead clinical product candidate, is a novel NO-donating bimatoprost eye drop being developed for the lowering of IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. NDA filings are in preparation in the U.S. and China and Phase 3 clinical development is underway in Japan. The first two Phase 3 trials completed, Mont Blanc and Denali, have been designed to fulfil the regulatory requirements for safety and efficacy Phase 3 trials to support NDA submissions in both the U.S. and in China, and both studies are required for the submissions. A separate Phase 3 clinical program is underway to support Japanese approval. Should NCX 470 be developed for other territories, there may be additional requirements. NCX 470 is exclusively licensed to Ocumension Therapeutics in China, Korea and Southeast Asia and to Kowa in the rest of the world.
|About Nicox
|Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod), a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, licensed to Ocumension Therapeutics for the Chinese, Korean and Southeast Asian markets and to Kowa in the rest of the world. Nicox also has a preclinical research program on NCX 1728, a nitric oxide-donating phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, with Glaukos. Nicox's first product, VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, is available commercially in the U.S. and over 15 other territories. Nicox generates revenue from ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese, and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.
Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.
For more information www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com/)
