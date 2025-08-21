

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK public sector finance data.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France flash PMI survey results. The composite output index is forecast to fall slightly to 48.5 in August from 48.6 in the previous month.



At 3.30 am ET, flash PMI survey data is due from Germany. Economists expect composite indicator to drop to 50.2 in August from 50.6 a month ago.



At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to release Eurozone composite PMI survey data. The composite output index is seen at 50.7 in August, down from 50.9 in the prior month.



Half an hour later, UK S&P Global flash composite PMI survey data is due. Economists expect the composite indicator to edge up to 51.6 from 51.5 a month ago.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry issues Industrial Trends survey data. The order book balance is seen rising to -28 in August from -30 in July.



