Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2025) - Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) ("QMET" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its latest soil gas sampling results in the Apple River-Shulie-Sandy corridor has returned exceptional hydrogen concentrations, including 1,042 ppm, 1,064 ppm, 1,093 ppm, 1,153 ppm, 1,247 ppm and a peak of 1,840 ppm. These high-grade results come from an additional 200 samples collected to the north and east of the Company's previously announced discovery area, confirming continuity and expansion of multiple "hot zones" in this highly prospective corridor.

The present hydrogen gas exploration program completes the preliminary sampling of QMET's most northern license located 2 km south of Joggins at the western margin of the Cumberland Basin. Additional sampling on extension of previously sampled lines was also added and completed on selected lines previously sampled within the more southern licenses.

Fault structures mapped at surface in the southern part of the Cumberland Basin are not readily apparent in the northern licensed areas. A review and interpretation of seismic reflection data and well drill data in the adjacent region (Waldron et al.[1], Durling.[2]) indicate that important structures are present in the subsurface that are onlapped and covered by the overlying formations. The lateral mobilization of the thick evaporites-salt formation at the base of the Windsor Group led to the development of broad open synclines separated by narrow isoclinal anticlines cored by salt or thrust faults. Unconformities have been observed in seismic sections at the base of the youngest unit in the Cumberland Group which overlay deeply faulted lower parts of the Cumberland Group. These observations now need to be considered when evaluating the diffusive flow of Hydrogen gas in the sampling programs.

The expanded program has identified 15 new samples exceeding 500 ppm hydrogen, reinforcing the exceptional scale potential of the discovery and validating the exploration model developed by QMET's strategic partner, Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. ("QIMC"), in collaboration with the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique ("INRS").

Management Commentary

Richard Penn, CEO of QMET, stated:

"Placing these exceptional results into context, we are seeing an extension of our hydrogen-rich zones into new areas with grades among the highest recorded to date. The Apple River-Shulie-Sandy corridor continues to exceed our expectations, and with each phase of work, the case for a large-scale, clean natural hydrogen system becomes stronger. We will maintain our aggressive exploration pace alongside QIMC and INRS to advance this discovery toward drill-ready targets."

Next Steps

The new data will be integrated into the Company's exploration model to refine priority targets for deeper subsurface testing and follow-up programs. The consistency of elevated hydrogen concentrations further supports Nova Scotia as a cornerstone of QMET's clean natural hydrogen strategy.

QMET remains focused on supporting the responsible development of clean natural hydrogen resources and is proud to collaborate with both QIMC and INRS in expanding this next-generation energy opportunity. The Company looks forward to continued progress and shared success as the clean hydrogen sector evolves in Quebec and Nova Scotia.

About Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (QMET)

QMET (CSE: QMET) is Canadian natural resource exploration company with 100% owned mineral projects in Quebec and Nova Scotia targeting critical and precious metals as well as Clean Natural White Hydrogen. Flagship projects include the LaCorne South Critical Minerals Project and the newly acquired Matane in Quebec, and Colchester Natural Hydrogen Projects, in Nova Scotia, in a collaboration with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp (CSE: QIMC).

Exploration work conducted on the Colchester Project is overseen by Edward Procyshyn, P.GEO, a qualified expert in hydrogen exploration, he has reviewed, read and approved the technical content presented in this press release. Edward Procyshyn confirms that the methodologies employed, data presented, and interpretations made conform to current industry practices and standards relating to hydrogen exploration.

Footnotes

[1] Waldron, J.W.F. et al. (2013). Evaporite tectonic and the late Paleozoic stratigraphic development of the Cumberland Basin, Appalachians of Atlantic Canada. GSA Bulletin, 125(5-6), 945-960.

[2] Durling, P. (2023). Seismic-reflection interpretation of the Carboniferous Cumberland Basin, northern Nova Scotia. Geological Survey of Canada, Open File 8937.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding: exploration potential, geological characteristics, potential hydrogen discoveries, leveraging known geological conditions, replicating successful exploration models, expanding strategic collaborations, and anticipated exploration plans, milestones, timelines, and benefits arising from the collaboration agreement with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC). Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to: potential delays; geological uncertainties and the speculative nature of mineral and hydrogen exploration; actual exploration results differing materially from expectations; inability to replicate prior exploration successes or geological conditions of other projects; availability of financing; volatility of commodity prices; competition and market conditions affecting hydrogen and mineral exploration; operational and technological risks; unforeseen environmental and permitting challenges; legal and contractual uncertainties; general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; and the risk that anticipated benefits of the collaboration with QIMC will not be realized. Although QMET believes these statements and expectations reflected therein are based upon reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263294

SOURCE: Q Precious & Battery Metals