Donnerstag, 21.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
21.08.2025 08:10 Uhr
Novonesis (Novozymes A/S): Novonesis delivered 9% organic sales growth in H1 and full-year outlook range narrowed to 6-8%

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - August 21, 2025. Novonesis delivered 9% organic sales growth in H1 and full-year outlook range narrowed to 6-8%.

Ester Baiget, President & CEO: "I'm very pleased with 9% organic sales growth in the first half of the year. Demand for our biosolutions is strong, and consequently, we are lifting the lower end of our full-year guidance to 6-8% organic sales growth. Our profitability also remains solid, despite strong headwinds from currencies. With a strong foundation in place, we are well positioned to accelerate into our next strategy period until 2030, where we will continue to significantly invest in what makes Novonesis unique, further strengthening our position while expanding the biosolutions market."

Highlights of our H1 results:

· Strong organic sales growth of 9% (Q2: 8%), including ~1pp from price (Q2: ~1pp). Food & Health at 10% organic sales growth (Q2: 9%); Planetary Health at 9% organic sales growth (Q2: 7%).

· Emerging markets organic sales growth at 12% (Q2: 10%) and developed markets at 8% (Q2: 6%).

· Cost synergies now at 100% run rate compared to 80% previously.

· Adjusted EBITDA margin at 37.4% (Q2: 36.4%), up by 210 bps (Q2: 100 bps).

· Adjusted net profit increased by 23% (Q2: 19%).

· NIBD/EBITDA at 2.1x, including the closed acquisition of dsm-firmenich's part of the Feed Enzyme Alliance on June 2, 2025.

· Completion of the EUR 100 million share buyback program on June 27.

· 2025 outlook: Organic sales growth range narrowed to 6-8% (previously 5-8%), and 7-9% excluding the exit from certain countries (previously 6-9%). Adjusted EBITDA margin is maintained at 37-38%, despite strong currency headwinds.

· Interim dividend of 2.25 DKK (EUR 0.30) approved for the first half of 2025.

· Novonesis announced its long-term financial targets towards 2030. Please refer to Company Announcement on the 2030 'GROW' strategy on August 20, 2025.

The 2030 strategy will be presented and commented on in combination with the extended H1 2025 conference call on August 21 at 09.00 CET. Slides will be shared ahead of the conference call. Here is the link to the conference call: Novonesis H1 2025

Contact information

Investor Relations

Tobias Bjorklund, +45 3077 8682, tobb@novonesis.com

Anders Enevoldsen, +45 5350 1453, adev@novonesis.com

Katrine Spedtsberg Poulsen, kats@novonesis.com

Media Relations

Jens Gamborg, +45 3077 7182, jgam@novonesis.com

Attachment

  • NVS H1 2025 Fact sheet_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/af9af07f-6315-4041-835e-1d425a29c739)

