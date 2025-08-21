PRESS RELEASE: GAMESCOM 2025: NACON UNVEILS ITS LINE-UP

GAMESCOM 2025: NACON UNVEILS ITS LINE-UP

Lesquin, August 21, 2025 - As the latest edition of Gamescom hits its stride, NACON is showcasing at its booth all the games and accessories set to make headlines later this year, following a notable appearance at the Future Games Show. For three days, journalists, content creators, and partners are getting hands-on with the latest innovations, including the Revosim Pure racing wheel, now compatible with home consoles, and upcoming titles currently in development.



NACON GAMES AVAILABLE FOR HANDS-ON DEMOS AT GAMESCOM

The Future Games Show, held the previous evening, highlighted three NACON titles, including Styx: Blade of Greed, which was first revealed in March 2025 during NACON Connect. Scheduled for release in late 2025, the game showcased its gameplay in a new video, featuring the darkly humorous master of stealth navigating vast, vertical environments in pursuit of a rare resource known as Quartz.

Hell is Us

Also featured at the Future Games Show with a brand-new story-driven trailer, Hell is Us, the upcoming action-adventure title, is being shown in its final version for PS5® and PC on the NACON booth. In Hell is Us, players take on the role of Remi, who embarks on a journey to uncover his origins in Hadea, a nation torn by civil war. Along the way, he must face a mysterious calamity responsible for the appearance of strange and deadly creatures. Armed with specially forged weapons, Remi must learn how to defeat these monsters and make the most of his gear.

Hell is Us is set to release on 4 September, 2025, for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store). A demo version is currently available on all platforms.

Hell is Us is fully optimized for AMD CPUs and GPUs. FSR 4 is available on AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series Graphics Cards, but it also includes support for FSR 3 for those who have not yet upgraded to a 9000 series GPU. Hell is Us will also be available on GeForce NOW at launch, enabling owners of the game to play on virtually any modern device from anywhere with a high speed internet connection.

Edge of Memories

The third NACON game showcased during the Future Games Show is Edge of Memories, a new French-developed JRPG. A fresh gameplay trailerwas revealed, and the game is available for the first time in a hands-on version at NACON's booth. Developed by Midgar Studio in collaboration with renowned genre artists such as Yasunori Mitsuda and Emi Evans, the game takes players on an epic journey across the continent of Avaris, plagued by a terrible affliction. Players will guide Eline, a brave young heroine, alongside her allies Kanta and Ysoris, as they seek to change their world's fate.

With real-time combat that allows for chaining spectacular combos by alternating light and heavy attacks, Edge of Memories is scheduled for release on PC and consoles in 2026.

Dragonkin: The Banished

Having entered early access on March 6, Dragonkin: The Banished is debuting its second major update exclusively at Gamescom. This Hack'N'Slash game immerses players in a fantasy world corrupted by powerful draconic forces. The new update introduces a 4th playable character, the Tracker, along with 17 new skills. A brand-new biome is also available, featuring four levels (two volcano-themed and two underground fortresses), a new dungeon, a full bestiary, additional bosses and mini-bosses, and new hunts, plenty of fresh content for fans of the genre.

The new update will be available for all PC players starting September 16, 2025.

NACON EXPANDS ITS RACING DIVISION

At Gamescom 2025, NACON reaffirms its strong commitment to racing with a fully dedicated space at its booth, new accessory announcements, and three new racing titles available for hands-on demos.

Revosim Racing Wheels Now Coming to Consoles

One of the biggest announcements this year is the official reveal of the console versions of the Revosim racing wheel range. Developed to deliver ultra-realistic driving sensations thanks to Direct Drive technology and plug & play compatibility, these high-end wheels are designed to meet the demands of serious sim racers across PlayStation®, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Set for release by the end of 2025, their premium design and precision make them a must-have for players seeking the most immersive racing experience.

Gear.Club Unlimited 3: Arcade Fun for Everyone

Built for accessible fun and gameplay, Gear.Club Unlimited 3 returns with a more complete formula. This new installment features two contrasting environments: the sunny Mediterranean coast and the twisting, mountainous roads of Japan. A brand-new "Highway" mode challenges players with dense traffic and high-speed moments. With over 40 officially licensed cars and a full career mode, this game offers instant driving enjoyment for all player types. Gear.Club Unlimited 3 is unveiled in a Reveal Trailerat Gamescom.

The game launches on Switch 2, consoles, and PC in late 2025.

Endurance Motorsport Series: Strategy at the Heart of Endurance Racing

Available for hands-on play at Gamescom, Endurance Motorsport Series, developed by KT Racing, plunges players into the world of endurance racing, where strategy, team management, and performance are key to victory. Designed to accurately reflect the demands of this legendary discipline, the game features long-format races, the ability to switch between driver and engineer roles, and high-fidelity realism.

The game is set to release in 2026 on PC, PlayStation®, and Xbox Series X|S.

RENNSPORT: The Ultra-Realistic eSport Experience

A major name in competitive racing, RENNSPORT is also available for hands-on sessions. Developed by Competition Company for PC, this next-gen racing simulator is already well known within the global esports community. It focuses on precision, pure simulation, and online competition. Thanks to seamless integration with Revosim wheels and professional-grade setups on NACON's booth, players can experience the thrill of top-tier virtual racing.

Console versions for PlayStation® and Xbox are expected in Fall 2025.

A LOOK AT NACON'S GAMING ACCESSORIES

Visitors to the NACON booth can explore the brand's latest flagship accessories alongside NACON's engineers and product managers.

The year kicked off strong with the release of Revolution X Unlimited on April 23. This high-end controller, officially licensed as "Designed for Xbox," has quickly become a go-to choice for fans of FPS and action games on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

RIG headsets are also on display and available for demo. Among the acclaimed PRO SERIES, the latest iteration, the RIG 900 MAX, has become a standout, combining high-quality audio with unmatched comfort.

Lastly, protective cases, pouches, and travel kits for the Nintendo Switch®2 are also being showcased and are available for purchase on nacongaming.com. They offer reliable protection against everyday bumps and knocks-whether at home or on the go.

About NACON

A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimise its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified centre of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

