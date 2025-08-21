

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Aegon Ltd. (AEG, AGN.AS), a Dutch financial services holding company, on Thursday announced that its net result came in at a profit in the first half compared with loss in the previous year.



For the first half, net result came in at 606 million euros compared with loss of 65 million euros in the previous year.



Operating result increased 19 percent to 845 million euros from 709 million euros in the prior year.



Further, the company announced it will double its ongoing 200 million euros share buyback program to 400 million euros, aiming to complete it by December 15.



The company plans to reduce Cash Capital at Holding to about 1 billion euros by the end of 2026.



Aegon declared an interim dividend of 0.19 euros per share for the year, an increase of 0.03 euros from last year. Shares will trade ex-dividend on September 3, with the record date set for September 4, and payment scheduled for September 25.



On Wednesday, Aegon closed trading 0.19% lesser at 6.44 euros on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.



