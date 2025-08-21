Metacon AB: Metacon publishes interim report for Q2 2025

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the quarter, net sales amounted to SEK 56.7 million, an increase of over 400 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year. For the period January-June, net revenue growth amounted to 474 percent with stable gross margins and improved EBIT. The positive development is primarily driven by our groundbreaking 50 MW project in Greece with Motor Oil.

Quarter April-June 2025

Revenues amounted to SEK 61.6 (11.6) million

Earnings before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -7.9 (-28.8) million

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -11.1 (-31.6) million

Profit/Loss after financial items amounted to SEK -12.9

(-32.0) million Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.05)

Period January-June 2025

Revenues amounted to SEK 111.5 (19.9) million

Earnings before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK -20.1 (-43.2) million

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -26.2 (-48.7) million

Profit/Loss after financial items amounted to SEK -27.9

(-50.1) million Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.02 (-0.09)

Events during and after the quarter

On May 14, and in line with what was communicated in a press release on 19 March, 2025, Metacon was awarded a contract to supply a 1 MW pressurized alkaline electrolysis plant to a major renewable energy company in Morocco.

On May 26, Metacon secured temporary project financing at market terms and received gross proceeds of 20 MSEK (the "Loan") from a group of external lenders.

On June 4, Metacon received order for HIWAR® technology evaluation for chemical production from a global chemicals leader. The contract value was EUR 210?000.

On June 16, Metacon announced that the company, through fulfilment of the requirements for release of the advance guarantee, gained access to EUR 3.96 million regarding the previously made advance payment from Motor Oil Hellas.

Contact

Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, christer.wikner@metacon.com

Mattias Jansson, CFO, +46 722 316 862, mattias.jansson@metacon.com

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 21 August 2025.

About Metacon

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. In the Electrolysis business unit and in close partnership with world leader PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers production-integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area within clean transport. The products in the Reforming business unit are based, among other things, on Metacon's patented HIWAR® technology that generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products is carried out within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced, compact reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

