From August 22 to September 4, 2025, the smart vacuum brand Tineco is offering exceptional deals on a selection of its flagship products, available on its official Amazon store. It's the perfect time to equip yourself before the new school year begins.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250820311576/en/

Tineco Launches Its Back-to-School Campaign with Up to 30% Off on Its Amazon Store

Among the products included in this promotion are:

The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist, a premium vacuum mop with an elegant design, perfectly suited for demanding interiors. Equipped with an intelligent dirt detection system and an interactive LED display, it ensures precise and intuitive cleaning. Its price is reduced from €749 to €599, a 20% discount.

The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra, the ideal companion for households seeking flexibility and performance. Its ultra-flexible head and advanced cleaning technology allow it to easily adapt to every corner. Usually priced at €599, it is now available for €419, a 30% discount.

The PURE ONE S50 Pro, an intelligent stick vacuum that automatically adjusts its suction power based on detected dust. Quiet, connected, and powerful, it is suitable for all types of surfaces. Its price is reduced from €399 to €339, a 15% discount.

The Carpet One Cruiser, specially designed for rugs and carpets, delivers deep cleaning while respecting fibers. Thanks to its motorized roller system and dirt detection technology, it guarantees remarkable efficiency. Its price is reduced from €699 to €559, a 20% discount.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit fr.tineco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250820311576/en/

Contacts:

Chris.lxg@tineco.com