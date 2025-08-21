Columbus A/S: Columbus Interim Report Q2 2025

Company announcement no. 17/2025

Market caution reflected in Q2 results

Columbus experienced increased macro-economic headwinds in Q2?2025, leading to prolonged sales cycles and postponed IT project decisions. As a result, revenue decreased by 4% and EBITDA amounted to DKK 16m in Q2 2025, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 4%, compared to 7% in Q2 2024. Despite the decline in revenue, we maintain a stable operational business with positive cashflow from operating activities, up 15% compared with Q2 2024. The outlook for 2025 has been adjusted to reflect current market conditions.

"While the current market conditions require us to adjust our short-term expectations, we remain confident in Columbus' long-term growth potential and continue to execute our New Heights strategy with discipline and focus," says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen

Q2 2025 highlights

Revenue declined by 4%, amounting to DKK 410m. Adjusted for currency effect, the decline was 6%.

EBITDA amounted to DKK 16m, compared to DKK 30m in Q2 2024. When adjusted for other operating income and expenses, Q2 2024 ended at DKK 22m.

EBITDA margin was 4.0%, compared to 7.0% in Q2 2024. When adjusted for other operating income and expenses, Q2 2024 ended at 5.2%.

Efficiency of 63% in Q2 2025, same level as Q2 2024, but below expectations.

Solid cash flow achieved with DKK 18m from operating activities compared with DKK 16m in Q2 2024.

YTD 2025 highlights

Revenue declined by 3%, amounting to DKK 844m. Adjusted for currency effects, the revenue decline was 4%.

EBITDA amounted to DKK 63m compared to DKK 65m in H1 2024, when adjusted for the M3CS legal case.

EBITDA margin was 7.4% compared to 7.5% in H1 2024, when adjusted for the M3CS legal case.

Efficiency of 62% in H1 2025 compared to 63% in H1 2024.

Cash flow from operating activities was DKK 35m compared to DKK 39m in H1 2024.

Service revenue split on Business Lines DKK '000 Q2 2025 Q2 2024 ?% YTD 2025 YTD 2024 ?% Dynamics 233,733 255,727 -9% 486,792 513,160 -5% M3 83,771 81,935 2% 168,585 175,009 -4% Digital Commerce 46,917 45,108 4% 94,159 98,485 -4% Data & AI 22,051 22,105 0% 46,001 40,812 13% Other Local Business 5,786 5,486 5% 10,744 11,735 -8% Total sale of services 392,258 410,361 -4% 806,281 839,201 -4% Total sale of products 17,629 16,538 7% 37,561 31,937 18% Total net revenue 409,887 426,899 -4% 843,842 871,138 -3%

Service revenue split on Market Units DKK '000 Q2 2025 Q2 2024 ?% YTD 2025 YTD 2024 ?% Sweden 134,291 133,849 0% 265,234 281,795 -6% Denmark 94,116 106,917 -12% 196,434 215,234 -9% UK 79,314 77,461 2% 167,683 152,994 10% Norway 49,271 60,613 -19% 103,488 126,728 -18% US 26,371 20,242 30% 55,707 39,797 40% Other 8,647 10,144 -15% 17,222 20,248 -15% GDC 248 1,135 -78% 513 2,405 -79% Total sale of services 392,258 410,361 -4% 806,281 839,201 -4% Total sale of products 17,629 16,538 7% 37,561 31,937 18% Total net revenue 409,887 426,899 -4% 843,842 871,138 -3%

Outlook for 2025

Following H1 2025 developments, we revised our full-year outlook on 16 July 2025 (Company release no. 11/2025) due to ongoing macroeconomic challenges affecting customer decisions:

Revenue is expected to be in line with 2024, i.e. approximately DKK 1.7bn.

EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 7-9%.

