

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus increased slightly in July, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus rose to CHF 4.33 billion in July from CHF 4.18 billion in June.



In nominal terms, exports were 2.7 percent lower, while imports showed a decrease of 4.2 percent.



In real terms, both exports and imports declined by 2.7 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Shipments of chemical-pharmaceutical products decreased by 7.9 percent over the month, while those of jewelry items climbed by 7.9 percent.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports rose 6.9 percent year-on-year in July.



